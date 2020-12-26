HOLLAND: What does God want for Christmas?

It’s no secret the temptation to become entangled in commercialism can distract us from the true reason for the season, and I suppose this qualifies people like me as being a Grinch. However, in my defense, if you’ve read “The Gift of the Magi,” we see there is a significant difference between wisdom and being impulsive and that love is the real meaning of life — not materialism. Anyway, there is genuine peace and comfort in knowing that Christ is filled with endless mercy and compassion for all people. Because of His humble entrance into this realm to save those who believe, we can sing His praises, “Joy to the world, the Lord has come.”

I was driving down the road the other day and noticed a person up ahead holding a sign. The first thing that came to my mind was that someone is being paid to advertise for a Christmas sales event, or maybe it was a plea from someone needing financial help. As I came closer, I noticed the sign said, “Jesus loves you.” I respect anyone who would stand on the side of the road on a cold and windy Saturday morning while fearlessly relaying a message about God’s love. This simple act of compassion touches the deepest part of my conscience, and as I drove by, I waved and smiled, attempting to encourage and show my support, all the while wondering about my own concern for the lost. Our human nature desires for Jesus to bless us but is not really excited about His cross. We want forgiveness, but not His judgment. We want Heaven without surrendering our will in order to do His. We want a Savior, but not a Lord to direct what we do. And what does He want? Among the lighted trees, the snowmen and reindeer, may we humbly realize that all the Lord has ever wanted is our heart.