Registration deadline to vote in Virginia Democratic primary is May 17

BRISTOL, Va. — The deadline to register to vote in Virginia’s June 8 Democratic primary is fast approaching.

For anyone who needs to register or update voter information, the application must be received by May 17 at 5 p.m., according to a written statement. Applications postmarked by May 17 will also be accepted.

People may register online via the citizens portal at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov or obtain an application from your local elections office or designated state agencies.

Contact the Bristol Virginia Office of Elections and Voter Registration at 276-645-7318 or visit bristolva.org/elections for more information.