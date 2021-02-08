Region's mountains help stir the wonder in astronomer that he hopes to create in youth

Area stargazing sites

The mountains of Southwest Virginia provide fuel for Matt Fleenor’s sense of wonder.

An avid hiker, he loves to visit the Grayson Highlands area, the Appalachian Trail and Hungry Mother State Park. While these areas offer wonderful hiking, they also present opportunities for stargazing.

According to Tanya Hall, chief ranger for visitor experience at Hungry Mother State Park, the park staff has been working to reduce light pollution. While the park isn’t completely dark, Hall said it offers several good night sky viewing spots. She particularly recommended the Hemlock Haven ballfields, the top of the dam, the beach front and on top of the hill across from the Raider’s Run parking lot, which can be accessed via a somewhat weedy trail near an old gate.

In this time of physical distancing, Hungry Mother offers a self-directed guide to stargazing. The guide is updated every few months to feature constellations that are in prime viewing locations.

The January/February “Stargazing in the Park” guide, which can be picked up at the Discovery Center from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily, offers details about Orion, Taurus, Auriga, Canis Major and Gemini.

The guide also notes several stargazing smart phone apps that may be useful: Star Walk 2, Night Sky, Star Tracker and Sky Map.