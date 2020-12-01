Region's first snowfall arrived earlier this year

Monday’s snowfall brought about an inch of the white stuff to Abingdon and Bristol and nearly a foot to the Great Smoky Mountains.
The Tri-Cities region’s first taste of snowflakes this season also arrived about a week earlier than usual weather patterns, said meteorologist Danny Gant at the National Weather Service Office in Morristown, Tennessee.
Law enforcement officials in Washington County, Virginia, and Sullivan County, Tennessee, reported no problems resulting from the system that pushed through Monday night and early Tuesday.
All was also quiet in Russell County, Virginia.
“We’ve had no weather-related events in the county all day long,’ said Sheriff Steve Dye.
Yet officials did exercise caution, Dye said.
“Anytime you have frozen precipitation, you have to drive a little more careful and watch your speed on curvy roads,” Dye said.
As much as 2 inches of snow fell at Dye’s home near Honaker, he said.
Snowfall ranged from about 1.5 inches in Lebanon, Virginia, to 5 inches at Roan Mountain, Tennessee, Gant said.
The highest snowfall was 11 inches at Mount Le Conte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee at an elevation of 6,600 feet.
No more snow is coming with this system, according to Gant.
But snow flurries could arrive in the Mountain Empire on Saturday, Gant said.
“But it wouldn’t be accumulating,” Gant said. “And, even then, the chances are pretty slim right now.”
Another system could push into the area on Monday and bring some snow, Gant predicted.
As forecast models stand now, that would mean rain changing into snow during the daytime hours and likely producing little accumulation, he said.
