Region's COVID numbers improving slightly

While area cases continue to diminish, COVID-19 remains in this region, with 73 deaths and more than 700 new cases reported in the past week.
Ballad Health was treating 70 COVID-positive inpatients at its hospitals Friday, including 15 in intensive care units and eight on ventilators. The total number of patients is down slightly compared to previous days, but Ballad has treated an average of 75 patients per day during the past week — slightly less than the 79-patient average reported last Friday.
Prior to Friday, new COVID admissions were running at twice the rate of discharges during the past week. On Friday, there were 11 discharges and six admissions.
Additionally, after a week where the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate was around 9%, it climbed back to 10.5% Friday. Tennessee’s average was 5.2%, according to the state board of health, while Virginia’s is 6.3%. The goal is less than 5% to limit community spread.
Much of the volume is occurring in Sullivan County, which reported an 11.8% positivity average and added an average of 32 new cases per day over the past 14 days — by far the most in the region. Sullivan reported 171 new cases during the past seven days, an average of 24.4 cases per day, with over 300 active cases.
“We’ve got our numbers down. If people look, we’re where we were at our summer spike,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said Friday. “It’s amazing how quickly we adapt. When we were having 70 cases and 90 cases in the summer and the numbers were going up, there was concern. When you live through 350 [COVID patients] in the hospital [in January] then you have 70, people think it’s over. That’s not true. This isn’t over.”
Swift urged the public to continue wearing masks, avoiding large crowds and unnecessary travel, practicing social distancing and remaining diligent.
“There are variants out there. We could very much turn around and start going the wrong direction,” she said. “If we stay on track while we’re getting our community vaccinated, that’s our best shot out of this.”
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 509 new cases across 10 Northeast counties during the past seven days, down from 612 the week before.
There were more than 1,000 active cases across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties Friday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, with 322 in Sullivan County, 180 in Washington County and 121 in Hawkins County.
Virginia does not track active cases.
Just over 200 new cases were reported across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Tazewell and Wythe counties led the way with 38 and 33 new cases, respectively. There were 12 new cases in Bristol and 18 in Washington County.
Virginia’s seven-day positivity average was 6.3% and all three of the region’s health districts checked in below that number. LENOWISCO was at 5.9%, Mount Rogers was 5.6% and Cumberland Plateau 4.8%.
