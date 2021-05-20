Region's COVID indicators improving

Many of this region’s primary COVID-19 indicators declined this week, even in Sullivan County, which remains the area’s hottest spot.
The region’s seven-day average testing positivity rate dropped to 6% Wednesday, the lowest point since last fall, according to health departments in Tennessee and Virginia.
There were 301 new cases reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past week and 168 in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia. That 469 overall total is 163 fewer than the 632 new cases reported during the previous seven days and less than the 550 reported during the first week of May.
Cases also declined in late February and early March before more aggressive strains of the virus swept through the region, causing spikes in cases, hospitalizations and more deaths.
Since the pandemic began 14 months ago, the region has reported more than 100,000 cases and over 2,000 deaths caused by the virus.
Ballad Health reported 70 hospital inpatients Wednesday, a 25% decline from the 94 inpatients on May 12 and 57% lower than the 110 reported May 5. Nineteen patients were in intensive care units and 10 were on ventilators.
Ballad continues to reduce its number of dedicated COVID beds, but 25 were available Wednesday.
A fourth of the region’s cases were reported in Sullivan County, which had 118 new cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days. That is a slight decline from the 122 reported last week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Sullivan’s 11% seven-day testing positivity average is nearly double the regional average and is this area’s — and among the state’s — highest. However, it is 2 percentage points lower than last week and 4.4 percentage points lower than two weeks ago.
Sullivan added an average of 24.9 new cases daily over the past 14 days, but that figure is declining. One month ago, the county added an average of 40 new cases daily and reported 550 active cases.
This week, Sullivan reported half that number — 275 — active cases, still the most in this region and the seventh most in Tennessee. There are over 800 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
Elsewhere in Northeast, Washington County had 155 active cases while adding an average of 16 per day and Hawkins had 143 active cases with an average 14.6 new cases daily over the past two weeks. Hawkins County’s testing positivity rate was 10.6% while Washington was 7.1%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Conversely, six Northeast counties reported a positivity rate of 5% or lower, including Johnson at 2.8%, Unicoi at 1.4% and Hancock at 0%, according to the state health department. Four counties reported single-digit increases in cases during the past seven days.
Two of the region’s three health districts reported seven-day positivity rates above the state’s 3.2% average, as Mount Rogers was 6.8%, LENOWISCO, 4.9%, and Cumberland Plateau’s counties averaged 2.6%.
Those lower East Tennessee new case rates were even better than many Southwest Virginia localities. Wise, Washington and Tazewell counties reported 31, 27 and 24 new cases, respectively, during the past week. Bristol, Virginia added 17 new cases. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Dickenson County had no new cases, while Norton reported five and Lee County seven during the period.
Virginia does not track active cases.
