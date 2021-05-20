Region's COVID indicators improving

A fourth of the region’s cases were reported in Sullivan County, which had 118 new cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days. That is a slight decline from the 122 reported last week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Sullivan’s 11% seven-day testing positivity average is nearly double the regional average and is this area’s — and among the state’s — highest. However, it is 2 percentage points lower than last week and 4.4 percentage points lower than two weeks ago.

Sullivan added an average of 24.9 new cases daily over the past 14 days, but that figure is declining. One month ago, the county added an average of 40 new cases daily and reported 550 active cases.

This week, Sullivan reported half that number — 275 — active cases, still the most in this region and the seventh most in Tennessee. There are over 800 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

Elsewhere in Northeast, Washington County had 155 active cases while adding an average of 16 per day and Hawkins had 143 active cases with an average 14.6 new cases daily over the past two weeks. Hawkins County’s testing positivity rate was 10.6% while Washington was 7.1%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.