Region's COVID cases high as vaccinations get underway

Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport treated 100 COVID-positive patients on a single day this week, another system record, she said.

Hundreds of people have been unable to receive elective surgeries or elective testing procedures, which have been and will continue to be suspended for at least two more weeks.

“Our numbers are the highest they’ve ever been, and our health system is as stressed as it’s ever been,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “Our team members are very burned out, very tired. Please do what you can to stop the spread.”

More than 11,200 new cases were diagnosed during the previous two weeks across Ballad’s 21-county area, according to state health department records. If 7.5% require hospitalization, which is the region’s statistical average, that could mean another 840 patients in coming days.

Ballad’s modeling forecasts it will treat more than 400, possibly 450, inpatients in the coming days, Deaton said.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 inpatient occupancy was at 90.8% of medical-surgical beds and 92.2% of intensive care unit beds for the entire health system. They reported 55 available COVID-dedicated beds and 15 available ICU beds.