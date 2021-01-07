Region's COVID cases high as vaccinations get underway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The region’s battle with COVID-19 is approaching a crossroads as beleaguered health care workers treat ever increasing numbers of patients while a small percentage of the public is beginning to receive vaccinations against the virus.
Ballad Health reported 357 inpatients in its hospitals Wednesday, compared to 262 on Dec. 6, a 26.6% increase in daily census in one month. However, the system is treating an additional 370 with less severe symptoms at their homes, using telehealth. The total of 727 patients represents a 64% increase compared to just one month ago.
Sixty-two new COVID-positive patients were admitted while 55 were discharged Wednesday. There have been 106 deaths in the past seven days.
Officials discussed the optimism surrounding the vaccine versus the present reality during its weekly news briefing.
Ballad Health 1-Week COVID-19 Snapshot
|Date
|Patients
|ICU
|Ventilators
|Positivity %
|Dec. 31
|335
|73
|43
|28.8%
|Jan. 1
|332
|66
|39
|28.6%
|Jan. 2
|339
|68
|37
|30.4%
|Jan. 3
|339
|67
|38
|30.7%
|Jan. 4
|349
|63
|41
|30.5%
|Jan. 5
|361
|68
|37
|31.2%
|Jan. 6
|357
|65
|36
|32.3%
“We have some extremely exciting and optimistic news about COVID-19 vaccinations; the teamwork, cooperation, the commitment between all our teams, our community, our health partners to protect our community and start to turn the tide on this virus,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “But we’re going to go through some dark data. For two days in a row this week, Ballad Health reported its highest yet inpatient volume. We are 10 months into this pandemic, and we continue to see increasing cases every day.”
Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport treated 100 COVID-positive patients on a single day this week, another system record, she said.
Hundreds of people have been unable to receive elective surgeries or elective testing procedures, which have been and will continue to be suspended for at least two more weeks.
“Our numbers are the highest they’ve ever been, and our health system is as stressed as it’s ever been,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “Our team members are very burned out, very tired. Please do what you can to stop the spread.”
More than 11,200 new cases were diagnosed during the previous two weeks across Ballad’s 21-county area, according to state health department records. If 7.5% require hospitalization, which is the region’s statistical average, that could mean another 840 patients in coming days.
Ballad’s modeling forecasts it will treat more than 400, possibly 450, inpatients in the coming days, Deaton said.
New Cases: Dec. 31-Jan. 6
|County
|Cases
|Tennessee
|Carter
|294
|Cocke
|271
|Greene
|496
|Hamblen
|427
|Hancock
|32
|Hawkins
|321
|Johnson
|79
|Sullivan
|666
|Unicoi
|89
|Washington
|747
|Total: NE Tenn.
|3,422
|Virginia
|Bristol
|80
|Buchanan
|58
|Dickenson
|59
|Lee
|137
|Norton
|12
|Russell
|137
|Scott
|71
|Smyth
|128
|Tazewell
|260
|Washington
|247
|Wise
|185
|Wythe
|106
|Total: SW Va.
|1,480
On Wednesday, COVID-19 inpatient occupancy was at 90.8% of medical-surgical beds and 92.2% of intensive care unit beds for the entire health system. They reported 55 available COVID-dedicated beds and 15 available ICU beds.
The system has sufficient bed capacity to treat more cases, but staffing remains the ongoing challenge, Deaton said. Some 265 Ballad workers were out Wednesday, suffering from COVID-19 or quarantined with symptoms.
Asked by a reporter how the staff is coping with this onslaught, Deaton said the vaccines offer some hope.
“It’s day by day. I think our team members, with the vaccine, they do see some hope,” Deaton said. “I think our team members are proud of the work that’s being done with getting people vaccinated, and I think they’re focused to take care of our community. I think these vaccines, if people take the vaccine when they can, that provides them hope and encouragement that they can make it through the next few months.”
