Region's COVID cases decline, but disease still very present

While this region’s COVID-19 cases continue declining, 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported more than 600 new cases during the past week and nearly 2,400 active cases Friday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Sullivan County registered nearly 1,000 cases so far this month, including 177 during the past seven days, state figures show. It reported more than 600 active cases Friday and is adding new cases at an average rate of 40 per day over the past 14 days.
On Friday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable extended the county’s mask mandate until March 31.
Washington County, Tennessee, reported 103 new cases in the past week and 426 active cases. Hamblen County had 312 active cases, including 76 in the past week. Carter, Greene and Hawkins all had more than 200 active cases apiece.
Sullivan County’s seven-day COVID testing positivity average was 12.3%, which is among the highest in Northeast Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. That means one in eight people tested during the past week was positive. At the pandemic’s peak, one in three people tested was positive.
“We are seeing a bit of a rebound in our positivity. We did drop down to less than 10% for a day or two, but we’re back up to 12% and 13% and appear to be holding there,” Dr. Stephen May of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said Friday. “We’re still seeing disease; we’re still dealing with one to two deaths a day in Sullivan County.”
Tennessee’s positivity average was 6.7% Friday. Five Northeast Tennessee counties reported double digit positivity averages, led by Hancock at 15.4%, Sullivan at 12.3%, Hamblen at 11.8%, Unicoi at 11.4% and Carter at 10.7%. Greene County was at 4.5%.
More than 1,450 cases were diagnosed this month in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, including 175 during the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Tazewell and Lee counties reported the most with 28 and 27 cases, respectively, during the past week.
Tazewell and Wythe counties added 213 new cases each in February, the most in Southwest Virginia. Wise County added 207 new cases in February, but just 18 in the past week. Bristol, Virginia reported two new cases in the past seven days and 27 in February.
The Cumberland Plateau Health District’s seven-day testing positivity percentage was 4.5% Friday, LENOWISCO was more than double that at 10% and Mount Rogers was 6.2%. Virginia’s statewide average is 7.8%. Less than 5% is the goal to minimize transmission.
Ballad Health treated 76 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals Friday and has treated an average 79 COVID-19 inpatients daily during the past seven days, according to the health system. On Friday, 16 were being treated in intensive care units with eight on ventilators.
Ballad treated an average of 91 inpatients daily during the week of Feb. 14-20.
February was this region’s fourth deadliest month for COVID-19, with 227 fatalities entering the final weekend of the month.
That total, across Ballad Health’s 21-county Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area, represents a rate of 8.7 deaths per day — a sharp decline from earlier in the month. There were 122 deaths reported during the first 10 days of February, an average of 12.2 daily.
Fifty-two deaths were reported over the past seven days and there have been more than 700 area COVID deaths this year.
January was this region’s deadliest month, with 477 COVID-19 deaths compared to 412 in December and 275 in November. More than 1,800 area residents have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC