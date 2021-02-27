Region's COVID cases decline, but disease still very present

While this region’s COVID-19 cases continue declining, 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported more than 600 new cases during the past week and nearly 2,400 active cases Friday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Sullivan County registered nearly 1,000 cases so far this month, including 177 during the past seven days, state figures show. It reported more than 600 active cases Friday and is adding new cases at an average rate of 40 per day over the past 14 days.

On Friday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable extended the county’s mask mandate until March 31.

Washington County, Tennessee, reported 103 new cases in the past week and 426 active cases. Hamblen County had 312 active cases, including 76 in the past week. Carter, Greene and Hawkins all had more than 200 active cases apiece.

Sullivan County’s seven-day COVID testing positivity average was 12.3%, which is among the highest in Northeast Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. That means one in eight people tested during the past week was positive. At the pandemic’s peak, one in three people tested was positive.