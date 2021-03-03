Regional agreement opens door for new data centers

DUFFIELD, Va. — A group of Southwest Virginia localities agreed Tuesday to establish the state’s lowest property tax rate for data center equipment in hopes of attracting more to the area.

Member localities of the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, including Dickenson, Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton, announced the agreement to set the tax rate of $0.24 per $100 of assessed value with a favorable depreciation schedule, according to a news release.

“I am proud of the Lonesome Pine RIFA localities for taking the data center industry’s lead by implementing this critical competitiveness tool for our region,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said in the statement. “This five-month effort to implement InvestSWVA’s Project Oasis recommendation demonstrates our commitment to making Southwest Virginia a prime location for data centers.”

This announcement coincides with Senate Bill 1423, championed by Pillion, Sen. Jeremy McPike, D- Prince William, and Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarksville, to reduce the job creation requirement for data centers to qualify for the retail sales and use tax exemption in a distressed locality from 25 to 10 jobs. The bill also lowered the new capital investment threshold from $150 million to $70 million.