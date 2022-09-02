Region sees first weekly decline in COVID cases all summer

This region recorded its first weekly decline in new cases of COVID-19 this summer, fueled by a 25% reduction across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties.

The total number of new cases dropped 12% across the region in recent days despite some sharp increases in parts of Southwest Virginia. The region also reported 25 new COVID deaths for the second consecutive week. Deaths are historically a lagging indicator, meaning those numbers rise in the weeks following increased reports of cases.

Ballad Health System reported 153 COVID positive inpatients Friday, with 11 new admissions and 22 discharges in the past day. There were 14 patients in intensive care units with two on ventilators. Ten children are hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the highest number since late winter.

Virtually the entire region still has a “high” level of community transmission of the virus, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. All counties and cities in far Southwest Virginia are classified as having high levels, as do seven of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties. Only Johnson, Greene and Cocke counties are listed as having medium levels.

Locally the LENOWISCO health district remains in surge condition with high case and testing positivity rates, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The district’s seven-day average positivity rate is 28.2% but that is actually lower than both Cumberland Plateau (29.5%) and Mount Rogers (29.9%) but each of them is categorized as having “slow growth” of cases.

Southwest Virginia’s new case increases were primarily in three coalfield counties. The number of new cases more than doubled this week in Buchanan and Tazewell counties – a combined 499 compared to 135 -- and jumped by more than 100 in Wise County. Most other localities reported new case rates comparable to or slightly lower than last week, according to VDH.

Southwest Virginia reported more than 6,800 cases of COVID-19 during the month of August, led by Wise County with 1,107, Washington County with 1,002 and Tazewell County with 912, according to VDH. There were 320 cases in the city of Bristol for the month.

Buchanan reported the region’s highest positivity rate this week at 51.8% while the regional average was 31.7%. Less than 5% is needed to greatly limit the spread, health officials previously said.

Virginia’s statewide positivity rate is now 21%, which is reflected in the latest report from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute.

“Case rates across the commonwealth have plateaued and begun a slow decline,” according to the UVa report issued Friday. “Reported cases are down almost 20% [statewide] since July, but have been mostly static for a few weeks. Most health districts are in declining or plateaued case trajectories. Thirteen are in growth trajectories, with four of these in surge.

“Hospitalizations in Virginia have plateaued and remained level since the start of August. Models project this rate will decline in September. Models suggest minor case surges in the fall barring the introduction of a new variant. An aggressive new variant, in combination with holiday travel and colder weather, could cause another surge in December. But bivalent vaccine boosters could cut this surge short,” according to the report.

The outlook isn’t as favorable in East Tennessee. For the week of Aug. 27, the highest rate of positive tests statewide was seen in the Blountville –Sullivan metro health department, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan had a 29.7% positivity rate based on 306 tests per day.

Sullivan County reported an average of 121.6 new cases per day during the last two weeks of August, compared to 95 new cases per day during the first two weeks of August, according to TDH. However it reported almost 200 fewer cases during the week of Aug. 21-27, compared to the prior week.

Additionally, the state’s second highest rate of positive tests was in the rural departments of Northeast Tennessee. Eight of 13 regional departments statewide saw increased numbers of positive cases.

For August, Northeast Tennessee had about 11,000 new cases, paced by Sullivan County with more than 3,000, Washington County with over 2,100, Hawkins and Greene counties, each with nearly 1,200, according to TDH.