DUFFIELD, VA — The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission learned Tuesday it will receive a $200,000 grant to study feasibility of a supply chain to support small modular nuclear reactor development in Southwest Virginia.

The grant, provided by the Economic Development Administration, will “enable a comprehensive examination of the region’s potential to become a hub for SMR development and deployment, fostering economic growth and sustainability,” according to a written statement.

The grant will be the final funding piece for this study that previously received a $50,000 award from GoVirginia.

This collaborative effort will bring together experts, industry leaders, educational institutions and others to conduct a thorough investigation of the opportunities and challenges associated with the SMR supply chain in this region, according to the statement.

Last fall Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his desire to establish a small modular reactor in Southwest Virginia within 10 years. A recent study showed this region was well positioned and capable of hosting multiple SMR sites.

“This grant funding is a game-changer for our region,” said Duane Miller, executive director of the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission. “By investing in this study, we are not only positioning ourselves at the forefront of SMR development but also laying the groundwork for long-term economic prosperity. We envision our rural area becoming a center of excellence for the SMR supply chain, offering high-quality jobs and contributing to a sustainable future.”

The study will focus on identifying the region’s existing industrial capabilities, workforce expertise and infrastructure readiness to support SMR manufacturing, assembly, and transportation. It will explore potential synergies with other industries to create a robust and diversified supply chain ecosystem, according to the statement.

“This investment will help Scott County showcase their ability to host small modular reactor sites and related manufacturing supply chains, which could bring new jobs and boost economic development and resiliency in the region,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, said in a separate statement.

Through this research, the project aims to assess the economic impact of SMR deployment in the area, including job creation, workforce training needs, investment opportunities, and local economic development. The findings will inform the development of a strategic roadmap that will guide the region’s efforts in attracting SMR manufacturers, suppliers, and associated businesses, according to the statement.

The study will be conducted over the next several months, aiming to engage the community, encourage dialogue and ensure that diverse perspectives are considered in shaping the region’s SMR supply chain strategy, according to the statement.