Region is in top 10% in nation for COVID spread

The Centers for Disease Control said Friday more than 90% of the U.S. is at low or medium risk for COVID-19 spread while this region remains at high risk, despite declining cases.

The region appears in orange on the CDC map – the largest single spot on the online map – and includes all of Southwest Virginia, nearly all of Northeast Tennessee, parts of eastern Kentucky, nearly all of West Virginia and slivers of western North Carolina and eastern Ohio

The only regional exception was Hamblen County Tennessee, which was listed as medium risk, with a 12.4% seven day testing positivity rate.

The updated listings “will help counties make informed decisions and take appropriate public health actions,” according to a statement from the CDC, with data now being updated each Thursday.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to plummet across Northeast Tennessee, which this week reported fewer new cases than much less populous Southwest Virginia. Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported about 1,300 new cases during the final week of February – a 66.5% - decline compared to the prior week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Sullivan had 337 new cases last week, which is about a third of the 990 new cases it reported the previous week. Washington County Tennessee reported 262 new cases last week – a precipitous decline from 1,321 the week before.

Northeast Tennessee reported nearly 2,800 active cases last week, led by Sullivan with 798 and Washington County with 577.

Some 700 new cases were diagnosed across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past week – a 52.5% decline compared to the prior week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The region’s cumulative seven-day testing positivity rate finally dipped below 20% for the first time since early January, but at 19.6% remains very high compared to both Tennessee and Virginia.

Sullivan County fell to 16.8%, on an average of 263 tests per day while Washington County Tennessee was 18.8% on 200 tests per day, after weeks at or above 50%.

Only three localities were above 20% and all are sparsely populated.

Tennessee’s positivity rate was 13.3% while Virginia’s state wide rate was 7.5%.

On Friday Ballad Health reported 198 COVID positive inpatients in its hospitals, the first time since Nov. 29 the system reported less than 200.

The hospital system’s weekly average COVID inpatient census has declined week over week for the past month, including this week’s 25% decline compared to last week.

