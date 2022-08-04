Region has seen 19 COVID deaths in recent days

The region’s COVID-19 summer surge continues with more than 3,200 new cases, 19 deaths and more than 150 people hospitalized.

New cases rose 14% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties to 2,256 from July 24 to July 30, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Eight of those 10 counties registered increases over the prior week, with Sullivan County reporting more than 600 new cases, or nearly 100 more than the previous week. Washington County Tennessee recorded the region’s largest jump with 446 new cases – 63.7 per day – or 121 more than the prior week.

For the week of July 30, Tennessee’s highest rate of positive tests was at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, according to TDH. Statewide, seven of 13 health regions saw an increase in the number of cases, compared to the week prior.

There have been 10 COVID deaths in Northeast Tennessee in the past week, including three in Sullivan County, with nine deaths reported in Southwest Virginia.

Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Hamblen counties each reported more than 200 new cases during the period with Hamblen County reporting four deaths.

Seven-day average testing positivity percentages were above 35% in eight of 10 Northeast counties – meaning one in three people tested was positive for COVID-19. Two counties were above 40% and Tennessee’s statewide rate was 30.1%.

The CDC classified seven of 10 counties as having “high” levels of disease transmission.

Sullivan’s testing percentage was 35.8% based on an average of 223 tests per day during the previous week. Washington County Tennessee registered 37.9% seven-day average based on 149 tests per day.

In Southwest Virginia, new cases dipped 4%, but the region registered its third straight week of roughly 1,000 new cases. A total of 986 cases were reported from July 29 through Aug. 4, compared to 1,028 the previous seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Ballad Health System reported treating 151 COVID positive inpatients Thursday, one less than Wednesday, which was the highest number so far this summer. Fifteen were being treated in intensive care units with seven on ventilators. Inpatient totals are up about 20% compared to last week when daily counts ranged between 120 and 130.

New case rates are significantly higher than last summer. During the first week of August 2021, there were 962 new cases in Northeast Tennessee, 267 in Southwest Virginia and Ballad Health treated 125 inpatients, as the delta variant was starting to drive a late-summer surge.

“This does buck the trend of previous years. I think part of it is that omicron and the sub variants are much more contagious and part of it is that there’s been much more of a return to ‘normal’ life than in previous summers, which means there have been many more opportunities for transmission,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health specialist with Mount Rogers Health District, said.

The BA.5 subvariant now accounts for four out of every five new cases in the region, according to the CDC.

Forbes Hubbard said receiving the COVID vaccine and boosters remain the best way to avoid the disease or lessen the need for hospitalization.

“The most important thing is to make sure you are up to date on your vaccines, including booster shots. Stay home when sick, and wear a mask if you’re going to be in a crowded space and community transmission is high,” she said.

With one exception, cities and counties in Southwest Virginia presently have high community disease transmission levels, according to the CDC. Wythe County is ranked medium.

Fifty-five Virginia localities this week have high community levels. At these levels, the CDC recommends masking in public indoor places for all residents. Another 60 are at medium community levels. High risk individuals in these communities should also consider masking, according to CDC.

Southwest Virginia testing percentage averages range from 29% in Norton and Wise County to 38.1% in Buchanan County. Bristol is at 36.4% and Washington County, which had 164 new cases in the past seven days, or 23.4 per day, is at 34.2%.

Tazewell County registered three COVID deaths in the past week while Washington County had two, Buchanan, Russell and Scott counties reported one each.

Current case rates in Virginia are 5.5 times higher than the mean rates of last summer. Infections are likely much higher due to lower case ascertainment rates, according to the University of Virginia.

“At the moment, Virginia's COVID-19 case rates are very high, approaching those seen during the height of the delta wave in September 2021,” according to a modeling report by the University of Virginia. “As noted in previous reports, however, the case ascertainment rate is much lower now. Prior to omicron, the UVA team estimated there were two to six infections per reported case. During the omicron wave, that may have soared to 25 infections per case. Currently, they expect 16 infections per case. This means the actual infection rate may rival levels seen during the omicron wave.”