Region celebrates holiday with remembrances, return to recreation

Boaters lined up at the public boat ramp on U.S. Highway 421 in Sullivan County, Tennessee, at midday Monday, anxious to hit the shiny seas of South Holston Lake.

This marked the unofficial kickoff of summer on Memorial Day.

“Today has been fantastic. It’s been a pretty good day,” said Chris Koserski, the general manager of the nearby Friendship Marina.

“There has been lots of people coming out,” Koserski said.

“The people are going out and enjoying themselves. It’s just another great day at the lake.”

This weekend’s weather proved rainy on Saturday and cool on Sunday.

Yet it warmed up for Monday afternoon, said Joe Slagle, 29, the general manager at the also-busy Lake View Dock near South Holston Dam in Bristol, Tennessee.

The weather likely knocked out some business over the full weekend at the Wheelhouse, the restaurant at Lake View Dock, Slagle said.

But Monday’s blue skies and warmer temperatures helped the Wheelhouse rebound and serve more pizza, salads and subs, Slagle said.

“Shoot, they’ve been busy all day today,” Slagle said. “Covered up.”