Region celebrates holiday with remembrances, return to recreation

Boaters lined up at the public boat ramp on U.S. Highway 421 in Sullivan County, Tennessee, at midday Monday, anxious to hit the shiny seas of South Holston Lake.
This marked the unofficial kickoff of summer on Memorial Day.
“Today has been fantastic. It’s been a pretty good day,” said Chris Koserski, the general manager of the nearby Friendship Marina.
“There has been lots of people coming out,” Koserski said.
“The people are going out and enjoying themselves. It’s just another great day at the lake.”
This weekend’s weather proved rainy on Saturday and cool on Sunday.
Yet it warmed up for Monday afternoon, said Joe Slagle, 29, the general manager at the also-busy Lake View Dock near South Holston Dam in Bristol, Tennessee.
The weather likely knocked out some business over the full weekend at the Wheelhouse, the restaurant at Lake View Dock, Slagle said.
But Monday’s blue skies and warmer temperatures helped the Wheelhouse rebound and serve more pizza, salads and subs, Slagle said.
“Shoot, they’ve been busy all day today,” Slagle said. “Covered up.”
Over at Sugar Hollow Park on Monday in Bristol, Virginia, the Memorial Day holiday enticed several visitors to walk dogs along the sidewalks and bridges crisscrossing Beaver Creek.
Wes Hawkins walked his two small dogs, Agador and Clarice, just like he does about five days a week.
“I do come to this park a lot,” said Hawkins, 59, an account manager who lives in Bristol, Virginia.
Taking a break on Memorial Day made Hawkins think on the holiday “memorializing the wars and the people who sacrificed in the wars,” he said.
Celebrating Memorial Day at Sugar Hollow was also important for Adam Owens and his family, including his wife, Katie, and two young sons, Jackson and Braddock.
Owens, 33, said more people are coming to the park now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted on the playground near Lee Highway.
“On warmer days, there’s a lot more people out,” Owens said.
Being here on Memorial Day meant even more as Owens, a factory production coordinator, explained what the holiday meant.
“For us, it’s just a chance to reflect on fallen soldiers and where we stand with our freedoms,” Owens said. “It’s a day to think about how good of a country that we live in.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis