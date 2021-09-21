Region Ahead to support heroes Saving lives of COVID patients

Region Ahead wants to reward health care workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
On Monday, the non-profit regional group launched a campaign to raise money to purchase gift cards for coronavirus case workers.
It’s a plan to support local heroes and give back some support from the business community, Andy Dietrich, a co-founder of Region Ahead, said.
This program collects money, which is used to buy gift cards at local restaurants – or box lunches – to feed health care workers who are risking their lives, said Dietrich, the owner of Champion Chevrolet Cadillac in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Buying gift cards at local restaurants will also help the local economy, Dietrich added.
Dietrich wants to determine a way to distribute food and gift cards in hospitals across the Tri-Cities region.
“They will try to come up with a formula. And the United Way will sort of help us with a percentage,” he said.
The campaign got off to a fast start Monday raising $20,000 in its first day.
Hospitals to benefit from the campaign include Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee, and Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia.
It does not matter who makes what as far as salary goes, Dietrich said.
“If they are busting their rear ends and risking their lives, they deserve something from their community. Income doesn’t matter to me on that.”
Dietrich wants to remind the public the pandemic is not over.
“COVID infections have overwhelmed health care workers in our region again. Our Helping Heroes Campaign will demonstrate to them that we appreciate their tireless efforts to save lives,” Dietrich said.
“We are offering businesses and the public a way to donate to a fund that will purchase meals and gift cards from local businesses for these workers. Those donations will assist small businesses and restaurants around the region in their own recovery,” he said.
“Region Ahead has been an important catalyst for cooperation throughout the pandemic,” Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said. “Helping Heroes will support small businesses as we purchase meals and gift cards for deserving workers who are both physically and emotionally drained by their lifesaving efforts.”
The public and businesses can donate to the Helping Heroes Campaign by going to RegionAhead.com where they can use their credit card to support the purchase of meals or gift cards. Or, if they choose, businesses can donate their own gift cards for everything from an oil change to a massage for a worker to demonstrate their appreciation.
“Initially, our focus will be toward workers at hospitals in the cities and towns hardest hit by COVID hospitalizations, including Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Greeneville and Abingdon, Virginia,” Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said. “If we receive sufficient donations, we hope to expand our support to other areas within our region and to other workers beyond those employed at hospitals.”
Region Ahead spans 17 counties across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
“Region Ahead’s mission since the start of the pandemic has been to work cooperatively across state and county borders to provide support to as many as possible through this pandemic,” Dietrich said. “We are working with United Ways, regional businesses and the media across the region now to demonstrate that we can work together in important and powerful ways.”
The Region Ahead alliance was formed in early 2020 to address important issues affecting the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region. The organization’s initial push was to support local businesses and community groups under the name Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory (AHEAD).
The alliance raised more than $250,000 to support small business affected by the pandemic. A campaign encouraging residents to wear masks to prevent the growth in COVID deaths was likewise created by the alliance.
According to Dietrich, the alliance was a catalyst for an additional campaign encouraging vaccinations funded by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Tennessee organized by the First Tennessee Development District.