Region Ahead to support heroes Saving lives of COVID patients

It does not matter who makes what as far as salary goes, Dietrich said.

“If they are busting their rear ends and risking their lives, they deserve something from their community. Income doesn’t matter to me on that.”

Dietrich wants to remind the public the pandemic is not over.

“COVID infections have overwhelmed health care workers in our region again. Our Helping Heroes Campaign will demonstrate to them that we appreciate their tireless efforts to save lives,” Dietrich said.

“We are offering businesses and the public a way to donate to a fund that will purchase meals and gift cards from local businesses for these workers. Those donations will assist small businesses and restaurants around the region in their own recovery,” he said.

“Region Ahead has been an important catalyst for cooperation throughout the pandemic,” Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said. “Helping Heroes will support small businesses as we purchase meals and gift cards for deserving workers who are both physically and emotionally drained by their lifesaving efforts.”