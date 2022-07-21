Recovery groups bring extra hands and hope to Buchanan County

GRUNDY, Va. – James Young traveled from Utah to the mountains of Southwest Virginia this week to help residents recover from last week’s historic flooding – and he isn’t alone.

A retired law enforcement officer, Young is serving as task force leader for Team Rubicon, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit disaster response organization that is marshaling about 30 of its members to the mountains this week. They began work in the area Thursday.

Besides Team Rubicon, whose members wear gray identifying T-shirts, the area has seen faith-based agencies like God’s Pit Crew and Samaritan’s Purse on site to lend a hand to those displaced by flooding last Tuesday night and Wednesday.

“We have put the call out for everybody within a 450-mile radius so we have a lot of people driving in,” Young said. “We got here Wednesday and got set up and today is our first work period, and we’ve got crews out now … It’s a tragic deal that came through here, a lot of homes were affected. A lot of people are displaced right now.”

Team Rubicon members respond to hurricanes, tornados, floods, do wildfire mitigation projects in the American west, and help with Afghan refugee resettlement across the U.S, he said. During COVID-19 Team Rubicon helped with vaccine administration, set up testing centers, PPE distribution centers and ran a 250-bed medical center.

Locally, they are operating out of the gym at Mountain Mission School in Grundy.

“A lot of it is we drive around, find a damaged house and try to find a homeowner. We’re working with Chris Mitchell who is the local volunteer coordinator here and Denise McCloud with the Department of Social Services. We’ve met with them to find areas that have been impacted,” Young said.

Anyone needing their services can contact officials in Buchanan County or log on to the Crisis Cleanup website https://www.crisiscleanup.org/login?from=%2F

County Administrator Greg Horn said the response to this flood has been remarkable.

“We’ve probably had more groups coming from out of the state to do house cleanup – just go in and rip everything out, put the drying agents in and one or two that will go and build back. Team Rubicon is here, Operation Blessing, two Baptist groups, God’s Pit Crew and Samaritan’s Purse,” Horn said.

Team Rubicon has about 150,000 volunteers, said Young, who is a member of their field leadership team. About 80% to 85% are active duty or former military, emergency responders including police, fire and paramedics and “very committed civilians” who join as well, Young said.

