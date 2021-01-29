 Skip to main content
Recovered remains identified as third Mendota murder victim
ABINGDON,Va. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified skeletal remains found earlier this year near Mendota Virginia as 25-year-old Athina Hopson of Johnson City.

Acting on a tip, the sheriff's office returned to the 200 block of Mendota Road. Hopson's remains were sent to the medical examiner's office where her identity was confirmed through a DNA match, Sheriff Blake Andis said during a morning press conference.

She died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Hopson was reported missing in March 2019 by Johnson City police and was reported to be in the company of James Michael Wright, who is currently jailed facing three counts of capital murder.

Her remains were found in the same general area as two other victims in 2019, Andis said. Authorities recovered the bodies of Elizabeth Vanmeter and Joycelyn Alsup in 2019.

The investigation is continuing.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

