Record COVID-19 positivity foretells grim start to 2021

The region shattered its all-time COVID-19 testing positivity rate record Tuesday, which could foretell a grim start to the new year.
The seven-day average hit 30.1% across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to Ballad Health which compiles information from health department figures. That means, over the past week, nearly one in three people locally tested was positive for the novel coronavirus.
The previous record was set Dec. 11 at 27.7% and, over the ensuing 14 days, the number of inpatients treated at Ballad Health hospitals shot up by almost 20 more per day. The number of deaths also climbed.
The regional testing positivity average is now 24.4% for the month of December and was last below 20% on Dec. 1, when it was 19.9%. Ballad Health officials say an average positivity rate of 5% or less is desirable to minimize community spread so Tuesday’s average is nearly six times the goal.
The 30.1% mark is almost eight percentage points higher than Tennessee’s Tuesday average of 22.5% and nearly 2.5 times Virginia’s average of 12.2%.
ICU nurse Kayla Flint “fears what is to come” and describes the ever-increasing numbers of patients of all ages — many otherwise healthy — battling COVID-19, in a video released Tuesday by Ballad Health.
“So many have the misconception that this virus just targets the elderly and those with comorbidities, and that’s not what we’re seeing. We’re seeing a variety of people from 20 years old up to 90 years old. I personally cared for a patient younger than myself with no comorbidities, and that’s a scary thought,” Flint said. “We are still fighting day in and day out to save patients. We are still fighting to get people to understand the severity of the situation ... Please take this seriously, protect yourself; protect your loved ones.”
On average, one in eight cases ultimately requires hospitalization, and Ballad reported 328 inpatients Tuesday and a record number of 77 in intensive care units in hospitals across its system. Forty-five of them are on ventilators, which is one patient shy of the system’s record.
Last week Ballad officials revealed they were treating about 200 additional patients, with less severe symptoms, who were sent home and monitored via telehealth.
The region’s death toll also continues climbing, hitting 1,077 on Tuesday, with 93 deaths occurring during the past week.
Sullivan County Tennessee has averaged nearly 380 tests daily over the past seven days, and its positivity average was 20.3%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan reported an average of 131 new cases daily over the past 14 days, which is down from 140 per day during the first two weeks of December. The county had about 1,200 active cases on Tuesday.
Neighboring Washington County, Tennessee, averaged 317 tests daily for the past seven days with 22.3% diagnosed as positive, state figures show. Washington reported an average of 129 new cases daily over the past 14 days, nearly equal to its 130 per day average in the first two weeks of December. The county had 1,250 active cases Tuesday.
Carter County’s rate was 28.3% on nearly 125 tests per day over seven days. Over the past 14 days, Carter has averaged nearly 53 new cases daily, up from about 50 per day the previous two weeks. It has 560 active cases, according to state health records.
Across Southwest Virginia, the Cumberland Plateau health district positivity average was 22.2% on Tuesday, the Lenowisco district was 22.5% and Mount Rogers was 19.7%.
