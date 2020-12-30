Record COVID-19 positivity foretells grim start to 2021

The region shattered its all-time COVID-19 testing positivity rate record Tuesday, which could foretell a grim start to the new year.

The seven-day average hit 30.1% across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to Ballad Health which compiles information from health department figures. That means, over the past week, nearly one in three people locally tested was positive for the novel coronavirus.

The previous record was set Dec. 11 at 27.7% and, over the ensuing 14 days, the number of inpatients treated at Ballad Health hospitals shot up by almost 20 more per day. The number of deaths also climbed.

The regional testing positivity average is now 24.4% for the month of December and was last below 20% on Dec. 1, when it was 19.9%. Ballad Health officials say an average positivity rate of 5% or less is desirable to minimize community spread so Tuesday’s average is nearly six times the goal.

The 30.1% mark is almost eight percentage points higher than Tennessee’s Tuesday average of 22.5% and nearly 2.5 times Virginia’s average of 12.2%.

ICU nurse Kayla Flint “fears what is to come” and describes the ever-increasing numbers of patients of all ages — many otherwise healthy — battling COVID-19, in a video released Tuesday by Ballad Health.