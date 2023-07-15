Editor's Note This is the third of four stories looking at the ongoing impacts of last year’s flooding in Buchanan County around the one-year anniversary of the event. Turn to Page A3 to read the second story, which was published online.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia was among the first to respond to the 2022 flash flooding disaster in Buchanan County and, to date, has provided almost $500,000 in assistance.

But its leaders say much work remains to be done.

“They refer to this as ‘long-term recovery’ and it really is a long-term recovery process,” CEO Travis Staton said. “Typically, disasters of this magnitude are a 36-month window of recovery, building back, getting people back on track. It takes a long time when you have that many individuals needing help at one time.”

For example, 21 residents of the Whitewood area whose homes were destroyed are seeking assistance. More than $230,000 has been spent, one case has been completed, while the other 20 are in progress and about $230,000 remains committed to those families, according to the agency.

The United Way received a total of 294 requests for assistance, has spent more than $480,000 with another $350,000 committed. Of that total, 256 were completed and 38 remain in progress.

“We were helping with the Hurley flooding [2021] and were breaking ground for the first house in Hurley a year after the storm and that’s when Whitewood flooded. It mirrors Hurley. We had requests for assistance from about 300 families or households and were able to help 200 fairly quickly,” he said.

“Those were things like ice, or flashlights or food. Immediate needs because they didn’t have power, accessibility, shelter. Those kinds of things,” Staton said. “Overall, the caseload for the types of criteria we’re helping with, we classify into three areas — a home with minor damage, a home with major damage or it’s destroyed. Then there are details like whether it was insured, not insured, under insured, those types of things.

More than 100 structures were classified as destroyed or damaged to some degree, according to a state survey.

“We made a lot of progress early on in Whitewood because we were already on the ground, just over the hill in Hurley. We had a long-term recovery group team in place that graciously agreed to expand their scope to work on both incidents,” Staton said. “The Department of Social Services has been tremendous. Several faith-based groups, nonprofit organizations, Mountain Mission School has been fantastic helping with volunteer coordination, some logistical things.”

As the catastrophe marks its one-year anniversary, flood plain remapping isn’t finalized and many details remain up in the air.

“We’ve got homes we’ve awarded support to, to build back, but we cannot get a building permit. We’ve been making major progress on those families whose house is habitable but needs to get repaired,” he said. “We have the resources and the groups. We just need some more volunteers who can do drywall or plumbing or HVAC. That would help us is some skilled volunteers.”

Staton said their goal is to complete all work in the Whitewood area within the next 12 to 18 months.

“There were 21 homes, that requested assistance, that were destroyed in Whitewood. That’s a lot,” he said. “I think we’ve built six homes in Hurley with the Mennonites. We have two under construction right now and Hurley is just about over the hump. Whitewood is running on a good timeline but we’re waiting on this floodplain mapping so we can get building permits and get those things underway.”

A proposed $18 million in additional funding to aid recovery efforts is included in the state budget to provide some assistance for Whitewood area residents through the state Department of Housing and Community Development. However, the state still has no finalized budget.

“DHCD has done a great job with what they’re doing,” Staton said. “We hope they get a budget approved soon and there will be some additional funding for the Whitewood area, so some of these families can start putting it back together.”