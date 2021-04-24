Real estate firm to renovate, lease former Exide battery plant

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Wisconsin-based commercial real estate firm acquired the former battery plant on Exide Drive earlier this year with the intention of renovating and leasing it.

“Our bread and butter is repurposing and redeveloping older, legacy industrial (properties), including the facility in Bristol,” said Anthony Crivello, executive vice president for Phoenix Investors.

The plant formerly produced lead acid batteries for automotives and other machinery for Exide Technologies from 1994 to 2013 before closing after gradual job layoffs. At one time, the plant was one of the Twin City’s largest employers with more than 800 workers.

On-site crews are actively studying a variety of different plans for the property and Crivello said he expects renovations to begin within the foreseeable future.

“We’re excited for the opportunities that the property could bring forth,” said Bristol Tennessee Economic Development Director Tom Anderson. “We do look forward to it actually being a job creator again and having a significant amount of investment in the community.”

Anderson said the city had been trying to market the property to the new sector of electric battery production.