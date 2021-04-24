 Skip to main content
Real estate firm to renovate, lease former Exide battery plant
Real estate firm to renovate, lease former Exide battery plant

Exide

A Wisconsin-based commercial real estate firm has acquired the former Exide battery plant on Exide Drive in Bristol, Tennessee earlier this year with the intention of renovating and leasing it.

 Bristol Herald Courier File/Andre Teague

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Wisconsin-based commercial real estate firm acquired the former battery plant on Exide Drive earlier this year with the intention of renovating and leasing it.

“Our bread and butter is repurposing and redeveloping older, legacy industrial (properties), including the facility in Bristol,” said Anthony Crivello, executive vice president for Phoenix Investors.

The plant formerly produced lead acid batteries for automotives and other machinery for Exide Technologies from 1994 to 2013 before closing after gradual job layoffs. At one time, the plant was one of the Twin City’s largest employers with more than 800 workers.

On-site crews are actively studying a variety of different plans for the property and Crivello said he expects renovations to begin within the foreseeable future.

“We’re excited for the opportunities that the property could bring forth,” said Bristol Tennessee Economic Development Director Tom Anderson. “We do look forward to it actually being a job creator again and having a significant amount of investment in the community.”

Anderson said the city had been trying to market the property to the new sector of electric battery production.

Multiple businesses have contacted Phoenix to show interest in leasing the two-story, 521,824-square-foot building, according to Crivello, who said he couldn’t estimate when leasing would begin.

Exide Technologies submitted a construction permit application with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Air Pollution in January 2017 to restart business, but withdrew the application that April.

According to its website, Phoenix’s core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the nation. Its affiliate companies hold interests in industrial, retail, office and single-tenant properties totaling approximately 37 million square feet, spanning 22 states.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | 276-285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

