ABINGDON, Va. — Brian Ratliff wants to go fishing.

The longtime educator has spent more than 30 years in classrooms, boardrooms and at lengthy School Board meetings. Now the superintendent of schools in Washington County, Virginia, is slated to retire this summer after a decade of service.

Retirement = Fishing

Ratliff, 57, plans to pursue consulting work, as so many retired educators do. He wants to spend more time with his family. And he wants to relax with a fishing pole on a creek or lake somewhere, maybe even the ocean.

For a superintendent, where the job runs year-round and virtually around the clock, there’s little time afforded for hooks, lines and sinkers. Instead, it’s a workload of books, plans and making the grade on Standards of Learning.

“I love to fish. I’m going to try to get as much fishing as I can,” Ratliff recently told the Bristol Herald Courier. “You’re likely to see me along the creeks along the Virginia Creeper Trail.”

Ratliff has faced challenges well, said Washington County Administrator Jason Berry.

“He’s a solid leader who cares about our kids,” Berry said.

“From my perspective, he’s become a very good communicator relating from the School Board to the Board of Supervisors,” Berry said. “And his focus has always been the kids — and the employees of the school system. He’s also conscious of the fact that the county had limited resources.”

Lebanon to Lynchburg

Born in Fairfax, Virginia, Ratliff grew up in Russell County, where he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1983. Next, he attended Southwest Virginia Community College at Wardell.

Ratliff’s roots run deep in Southwest Virginia: His mother is from Honaker; his father is from Garden.

The educator’s college career brought him across Virginia from Lebanon to Lynchburg, where he attended Liberty University and Lynchburg College. He went on to earn his doctorate at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

All along, he stayed in the Lynchburg area, living in Campbell and Amherst counties, Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg with Donna, his wife of 35 years.

“I loved every minute of it there,” he said. “I still keep in contact with thousands of students every year.”

Ratliff’s career has included stints as a coach, counselor, assistant principal, principal and athletic director.

In all, Ratliff has spent 33 years in public education — with 29 years as an administrator.

Students in mind

Ratliff came to Washington County in 2013 after spending five years as the superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools.

“Washington County has become our home. Washington County is where our focus would be and where I’m staying,” Ratliff said. “We love Washington County. We love the people here.”

As a school leader, Ratliff faced budget challenges in Amherst County during the recession in 2008 and a health crisis during the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 in Washington County, beginning in 2020.

“I’ve learned as much or more from our students on how to navigate these difficult circumstances,” he said.

“From a big picture standpoint, it helped me as an individual to get out of my own way and start looking at the big picture — and say here’s what we had,” Ratliff said. “You find out a lot about yourself when you go through crisis. It puts things in perspective and changes things.”

Still, he kept the students in mind when making decisions while also relying on the help of others.

“You have to look at students and family. If you don’t, you’ll miss the opportunity to help them get through this,” Ratliff said.

All that calls for teamwork, he said.

“It’s constantly we — it’s no ‘I’. If we’re remembered for anything, it’s about we — it’s not about any individual — it’s about relationships,” Ratliff said.

“Our whole focus has been on two broad areas — advancing student learning and making student learning our emphasis,” Ratliff said.

“Over the last year, we’ve really worked on establishing opportunities so that students can really make a difference in their own community,” Ratliff added.

“My hope is always that we’ve always made our focus on building our leadership capacity within the school community,” Ratliff said. “Our staff and our families have rallied around that.”