Legislation aimed at establishing a small modular nuclear reactor pilot program was approved 39-0 Tuesday on the second of three scheduled readings.

House Bill 2333 was previously approved by the Senate’s Commerce and Labor Committee Monday 13-2, with the only dissenting votes coming from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and Sen. Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg.

The legislation would make it state policy to promote the development and operation of small modular reactors at the “earliest time possible” with a goal of having the first small modular reaction operating by the end of 2032.

Last fall Gov. Glenn Youngkin called adapting the nuclear technology used to power naval vessels to generate electricity for the power grid a “moonshot” and called for the first to be located in Southwest Virginia.

The legislation was previously approved the by the House of Delegates 56-43.

The legislation, carried by Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, would also require the State Corporation Commission to establish a nuclear reactor pilot program.

“Under the program, any entity that holds a license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to construct or operate one or more existing nuclear facilities at the time of the application may apply to the State Corporation Commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to complete site permitting and construct and operate one or more small modular nuclear reactors,” according to the bill summary.

Under the bill, the pilot program would be limited to three small modular nuclear reactor sites in the Commonwealth. The bill would also require the commission to consider certain factors in reviewing an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for a small modular nuclear reactor.

Among the factors is specific language for this region.

“The project is located (a) in the coalfield region of the Commonwealth … regardless of whether such facility is located within or without the utility's service territory, (b) on or adjacent to an existing or former coal electrical generation site operated by a Phase I or a Phase II Utility in the Commonwealth,” according to the bill.

House Bill 2386, which would establish the Virginia Power Innovation Fund, was passed by the Senate 37-1 last week but the House passed it by for the day on Tuesday. It originally cleared the House 89-10.

Money from the bill would be used "solely for the purposes of research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, geothermal, pumped storage hydropower, battery storage and manufacturing, and carbon capture and utilization."

It also creates the Virginia Power Innovation Program to use moneys from the fund to establish a Virginia nuclear innovation hub and award competitive grants to support energy innovation. It was introduced by Del. Israel O'Quinn, R-Bristol.

A related O'Quinn bill, House Bill 1780, died in committee last week. It was designed to establish revenue-sharing agreement between the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise and the city of Norton regarding advanced nuclear technologies and an advanced nuclear reactor to be located in one of these localities.