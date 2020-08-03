Ramsey: Master Gardener program registration deadline this week

If you enjoy gardening, volunteering in your community and networking with other gardeners, then you might want to become a Master Gardener volunteer.
The UT Extension Master Gardener Training Program begins Thursday (Aug. 6). We will begin the series with “virtual” sessions on Zoom, an online video-conferencing platform. If the status of the COVID-19 situation allows, we will hold some these sessions as “face-to-face” meetings. If we are able to conduct face-to-face meetings, we will follow CDC guidelines to ensure the highest level of safety. Call our office at 574-1919 by Tuesday (Aug. 4) to ensure a spot in the program for fall.
The class will meet 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays for a total of 17 sessions. The program will cover a wide array of topics related to horticulture, including basics as well as special interest topics like native plants, gardening for pollinators, raised beds/composting, water management and many others.
Following completion of the training program, the UT Extension Master Gardener volunteers engage in their community and contribute 40 hours of volunteer effort. These volunteers enable UT Extension to magnify its efforts to teach home horticulture in surrounding communities. In many cases, volunteers often choose to stay involved and connected to the local Master Gardener organization for many years.
The Master Gardener Training Program is only the beginning to the program. Following the program, participants engage in a network of Master Gardeners for both education and social interaction. Graduates are encouraged to select an area of interest and develop their knowledge about that area.
Master Gardeners are making an impact in our local communities. Their projects include gardening workshops, plant clinics, demonstration gardens, assisting clientele in the extension office and many other horticultural activities.
If this sounds like an opportunity that would interest you, please call UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County and find out more information about the upcoming program.
Chris Ramsey is an agriculture extension agent at UT-TSU Extension in Sullivan County. His office is at 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN 37617. You can reach him at 423-574-1919 or cwramsey@utk.edu.