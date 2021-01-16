 Skip to main content
Rambler Wood Products to base facility in St. Paul, Va., creating 73 jobs
Rambler Wood Products Location

Rambler Wood Products will invest $7.6 million in the town of St. Paul to establish a value-added wood products manufacturing facility in the former Bush Furniture Industries building, creating 73 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.

 Contributed

ST. PAUL, Va. — Rambler Wood Products will invest $7.6 million in the town of St. Paul to establish a value-added wood products manufacturing facility in the former Bush Furniture Industries building, creating 73 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.

The nearly 300,000-square-foot facility will make Rambler the first business of its kind to operate entirely indoors, allowing for full-capacity production year-round, according to a news release. Through this project, the company is committed to sourcing at least 55% of its timber from the state, supporting regional loggers and forestland owners through the purchase of $22.3 million in Virginia-grown hardwoods over the next three years, the release states.

Rambler will convert high-quality white oak into barrel staves for the West Virginia Great Barrel Company and other cooperages in the region. The facility will also use red oak and lower value hardwoods to produce dimensional lumber for sale to flooring manufacturers, pallet production and for use in the mining industry. The wood residuals will be sold to paper companies or further manufactured into biomass products. The remaining wood chips and saw dust will be sold to paper manufactures or made into wood pellets.

