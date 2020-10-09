Rain, high winds expected in region with Hurricane Delta this weekend

Hurricane Delta will likely bring heavy rain and higher winds to the Mountain Empire this weekend, but widespread flooding and power outages are unlikely, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morristown said Thursday.

Delta, a powerful Category 3 storm that hit part of Mexico on Wednesday, is expected to make landfall at Louisiana today, and rain showers are possible in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia as early as tonight. Rain is likely to continue through Monday morning in the region, with the heaviest rainfall expected Saturday and Sunday, according to Allan Diegan, a meteorologist.

The NWS was predicting 1-1.5 inches of rain across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Diegan added that, though they can’t guarantee no flooding will occur, it’s not expected to be a widespread problem.

After a high temperature around 77 today, the forecast calls for tonight’s low to be around 60 degrees, with a 60% chance of precipitation. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees and fall to around 62 degrees at night with the chance of precipitation remaining around 60%. For Sunday, the forecast calls for a chance of rain at 70% with a high around 73. The chance of precipitation will drop to about 50% Sunday night, when the low will be 63.

At lower elevations, NWS expects wind speeds will pick up to around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph in the higher elevations.

