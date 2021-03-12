Rain expected to bring relief to fire threat in Mountain Empire

Days of forecasted rainfall will bring needed relief to the Mountain Empire, which has experienced a period of dry weather and wildfires.
Light rain showers are expected in far Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia today and Saturday. Temperatures will continue to be above seasonal normals, with afternoon high temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
Before the rain moves into the region, however, the NWS elevated its forecast from a Wildfire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning in many places. The increase is in reaction to a drop in humidity, warmer temperatures, dry fuels and windy conditions in front of the approaching cold front, the Virginia Department of Forestry said.
The cold front will bring much needed rain. However, fire conditions were still critical Thursday.
The Mountain Empire is still in the middle of burn season. Fire season typically lasts from fall to spring in the region. In Tennessee, burn permits are required through May 15. They have been required since October.
Virginia does not require burn permits, but fires are only allowed after 4 p.m. each day. During dry periods, fires are often banned in both states. No such burn bans have been enacted locally.
“Open burning is considered extremely dangerous!” the Virginia Department of Forestry said Thursday. The state is “more flammable than usual,” the agency said.
“The fire danger right now is the highest that it’s been all fire season,” said John Miller with the Virginia Department of Forestry. “In fact, we have not seen conditions like these for a couple of years.”
In dry conditions, a wildfire will be difficult to suppress and is very dangerous, he added.
Several wildfires and brush fires have been reported across the region in recent days. On Thursday, VDOF reported four fires in Southwest Virginia that burned a total of 169 acres. A 150-acre fire continues to burn in eastern Dickenson County in Virginia. It was reported to be 0% contained Thursday afternoon, VDOF data shows.
An approximately 30-acre fire continues to burn in Carter County in Tennessee. It was 80% contained Thursday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Forestry.
No buildings have been damaged.
The Watauga Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest is also conducting controlled burns, including two near Shady Valley in Johnson County.
Relief is expected to begin today. The NWS says there is a 60% chance of rain in Bristol. There will also be a 30-40% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. More rain is in the forecast Monday, when there is a 60% chance of precipitation, according to the forecast. More rain is also in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.