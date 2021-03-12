Rain expected to bring relief to fire threat in Mountain Empire

Days of forecasted rainfall will bring needed relief to the Mountain Empire, which has experienced a period of dry weather and wildfires.

Light rain showers are expected in far Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia today and Saturday. Temperatures will continue to be above seasonal normals, with afternoon high temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown.

Before the rain moves into the region, however, the NWS elevated its forecast from a Wildfire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning in many places. The increase is in reaction to a drop in humidity, warmer temperatures, dry fuels and windy conditions in front of the approaching cold front, the Virginia Department of Forestry said.

The cold front will bring much needed rain. However, fire conditions were still critical Thursday.

The Mountain Empire is still in the middle of burn season. Fire season typically lasts from fall to spring in the region. In Tennessee, burn permits are required through May 15. They have been required since October.

Virginia does not require burn permits, but fires are only allowed after 4 p.m. each day. During dry periods, fires are often banned in both states. No such burn bans have been enacted locally.

