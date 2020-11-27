 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Radio station to collect toys for Toys from Cops program
0 comments

Radio station to collect toys for Toys from Cops program

Next weekend, Blountville radio station 96.3 The Possum will hold a 30-hour toy drive to collect toys for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Toys from Cops program.

From 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, station air personalities will be stationed under the Paramount marquee on State Street to collect donated toys, according to the event page on the radio station’s website.

All toys must be new and unwrapped, and everyone who contributes will be entered to win a handful of prizes, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.

Cassidy said the actual Toys from Cops event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12. Instead of the usual store-like setup at the Blountville Food Country building, he said it will be held as a drive-thru event for safety reasons.

Families who have been invited to receive toys will be served first at the drive-thru, he said, between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day. From 1:30 to 3:30, the event will open to any kids in Sullivan County, as long as their parent or guardian has identification proving their residence in the county, Cassidy said.

He said he expects Toys from Cops to be able to serve around 1,200 kids this year — an increase from last year, when he said they served about 1,000.

“We recognize this year, more than ever, with the pandemic and the unemployment rate, that these kids need a Christmas,” Cassidy said.

BHC logo square

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats
Local News

Watch Now: Abingdon woman has fostered hundreds of cats

It was a lucky day for a tortoiseshell cat that was brought to the Washington County C. C. Porter Animal Shelter about a year ago. When Lena Wright, 34, heard that the cat had given birth to kittens that did not survive, she wanted to help. The foster mom took the grieving cat to her home to nurture and comfort her.

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81
Latest Headlines

Truck loaded with peanut butter crashes on I-81

A truck driver suffered minor injuries when his tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 81 on Saturday, according to the Virginia State Police. The impact of the crash ruptured the trailer, which was loaded with pallets of peanut butter, and caused a fuel leak, VSP said.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts