Radio station to collect toys for Toys from Cops program

Next weekend, Blountville radio station 96.3 The Possum will hold a 30-hour toy drive to collect toys for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Toys from Cops program.

From 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, station air personalities will be stationed under the Paramount marquee on State Street to collect donated toys, according to the event page on the radio station’s website.

All toys must be new and unwrapped, and everyone who contributes will be entered to win a handful of prizes, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.

Cassidy said the actual Toys from Cops event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12. Instead of the usual store-like setup at the Blountville Food Country building, he said it will be held as a drive-thru event for safety reasons.

Families who have been invited to receive toys will be served first at the drive-thru, he said, between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day. From 1:30 to 3:30, the event will open to any kids in Sullivan County, as long as their parent or guardian has identification proving their residence in the county, Cassidy said.

He said he expects Toys from Cops to be able to serve around 1,200 kids this year — an increase from last year, when he said they served about 1,000.

“We recognize this year, more than ever, with the pandemic and the unemployment rate, that these kids need a Christmas,” Cassidy said.

