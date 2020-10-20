Rabies clinics scheduled in Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell Counties

Rabies vaccination clinics conducted by Dr. F.B. Gent will be held Oct. 24 and 25 in Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell counties.
» Oct. 24: Council schools (Route 80), 7 a.m.; E&S Grocery (Birchleaf), 8:45 a.m.; Vansant Church of Christ (1383 Lover’s Gap Road),11 a.m.; New Riverview School (Route 460), 1:15 p.m.; Mike Rasnake Store Drill (Route 624), 3:00 p.m.; Honaker Elementary School (Route 67), 3:45 p.m.; Belfast School (645 Belfast School Road), 5:45 p.m.
» Oct. 25: Cleveland Park along Clinch River, 12:30 p.m.; St. Paul Pizza Plus 2 p.m.; Castlewood Schools, 3:30 p.m.
If pets have not had Rabies vaccine previously. One (1) year rabies can be given. Leave pets in your vehicle to prevent fights between animals. The doctor will come to your vehicle and give shots.
Costs for dogs and cats will be:
» One-year rabies, $10.
» Three-year rabies, $20.
» Distemper/Parvo combination, $15.
