 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rabies clinics scheduled in Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell Counties
0 comments

Rabies clinics scheduled in Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell Counties

  • 0
BHC logo square

Rabies vaccination clinics conducted by Dr. F.B. Gent will be held Oct. 24 and 25 in Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell counties.

» Oct. 24: Council schools (Route 80), 7 a.m.; E&S Grocery (Birchleaf), 8:45 a.m.; Vansant Church of Christ (1383 Lover’s Gap Road),11 a.m.; New Riverview School (Route 460), 1:15 p.m.; Mike Rasnake Store Drill (Route 624), 3:00 p.m.; Honaker Elementary School (Route 67), 3:45 p.m.; Belfast School (645 Belfast School Road), 5:45 p.m.

» Oct. 25: Cleveland Park along Clinch River, 12:30 p.m.; St. Paul Pizza Plus 2 p.m.; Castlewood Schools, 3:30 p.m.

If pets have not had Rabies vaccine previously. One (1) year rabies can be given. Leave pets in your vehicle to prevent fights between animals. The doctor will come to your vehicle and give shots.

Costs for dogs and cats will be:

» One-year rabies, $10.

» Three-year rabies, $20.

» Distemper/Parvo combination, $15.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts