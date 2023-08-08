MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is on the search for registered nurse and medical supply technician candidates to work at network locations in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and southern Kentucky.

The center will host will host a job fair at the Mountain Home campus on Aug. 9 from 1-7 p.m. in the conference center of Building 200 on the ground floor.

Lewis Hoss, senior strategic business partner at Quillen, said the medical center is looking for the right candidates with desire to serve those who served the U.S.

Some candidates may be offered on-the-spot interviews and attendees should bring a resume and two forms of identification (state driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, etc.).

Anyone seeking positions at the medical center can also visit www.usajobs.gov or call (423) 926-1171 ext. 7181.

Benefits of working at the VA include health, dental and vision insurance plans; competitive salaries; retirement plans; education and growth opportunities.