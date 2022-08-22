Putting points on the board, Warner touts string of legislative victories

RICHLANDS, Va. – U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D – Va.) came to Richlands Monday on the heels of a string on legislative victories that has transformed a stalled Democratic agenda to a series of accomplishments the senator could tout to constituents.

“We put some points on the board,’ Warner said of his efforts in the recent session of the U.S. Senate.

Warner said despite what people see on the news, members of the senate do get along and work together for the most part. He listed some of those points during an hour-long session with a large crowd of local residents.

“The vast majority of us actually like each other and actually get along. This most recent bill was one team, but everything else we have worked has been bipartisan,’ he said. After what he called a wild year, Warner said the interstate highway system started under President Dwight Eisenhower was the last time there was a such major investment in infrastructure.

He said the major infrastructure bill has money that should allow 98% of Southwest Virginia homes to have high speed internet at a rate of less than $35 per month by 2024-2025.

Warner said miners and their families now have Black Lung benefits guaranteed thanks to legislation introduced by him and Joe Manchin.

He said the U.S. is going to do what Canada and other countries do and use the power of negotiation to bring down the cost of medicine. Warner said the hope is to get the cost of insulin below $35 for senior citizens right away and eventually for everyone.

“The price of insulin has quadrupled in 21 years,” he said.

Warner told the gathering that out-of-pocket expenses for senior citizens for prescription drugs will max out at $2,000 beginning in 2024.

Warner spoke with State Senator Travis Hackworth about the need for affordable housing. Hackworth said the area from New River Valley down has a projection of 10,000 new jobs but the biggest drawback is the need for affordable housing.

“We are afraid they are not going to come because we don’t have the housing,’ Hackworth said. Warner said he would work with Hackworth to address the issue.

He said the people of Ukraine have given him hope and restored his faith that we have the best system of government.

“The people In Ukraine have said we will sacrifice our lives to have the kind of system you have. The right to vote, the right to a free press and the right to disagree with each other,” Warner said

Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young encouraged Warner to continue the support of the Ukraine. He said America has done its part and provided $53.5 billion in aid. Warner drew a long round of applause when he said, “If we don’t stop Putin and for that matter, if we don’t stop the Communist party in China the world is going to be a different place.’