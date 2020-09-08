Pursuit, shootout in Buchanan County leads to Kentucky man's arrest

GRUNDY, Va. — Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a vehicle on state Route 643 (Hurley Road) on Saturday, which they said led to the suspect firing gunshots at the officers.
The driver, Joseph L. Rayburn, crashed his vehicle during the pursuit, according to a release.
Gunshots were then exchanged between the Rayburn and deputies, police said, and Rayburn later proceeded to take his passenger hostage.
After a short standoff, Rayburn, of Burnwell, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; abduction by force; possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon; obstruction of justice by a violent felon; fleeing from a law enforcement officer; disregarding law enforcement commands; shooting from vehicle; malicious shooting at an occupied law enforcement vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II substance; reckless driving; and driver’s license suspended or revoked.
Rayburn had been wanted by Kentucky law officials for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, police said.
There were no serious injuries during the standoff, according to the release, and the Virginia State Police are investigating.
