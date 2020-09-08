 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pursuit, shootout in Buchanan County leads to Kentucky man's arrest
0 comments

Pursuit, shootout in Buchanan County leads to Kentucky man's arrest

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

GRUNDY, Va. — Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a vehicle on state Route 643 (Hurley Road) on Saturday, which they said led to the suspect firing gunshots at the officers.

The driver, Joseph L. Rayburn, crashed his vehicle during the pursuit, according to a release.

Gunshots were then exchanged between the Rayburn and deputies, police said, and Rayburn later proceeded to take his passenger hostage.

After a short standoff, Rayburn, of Burnwell, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; abduction by force; possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon; obstruction of justice by a violent felon; fleeing from a law enforcement officer; disregarding law enforcement commands; shooting from vehicle; malicious shooting at an occupied law enforcement vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II substance; reckless driving; and driver’s license suspended or revoked.

Rayburn had been wanted by Kentucky law officials for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, police said.

There were no serious injuries during the standoff, according to the release, and the Virginia State Police are investigating.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
BVU seeks millions in past due rent
Local News

BVU seeks millions in past due rent

BVU Authority claims it owns Bristol Virginia City Hall and wants a court to order the city to pay millions of dollars in past rent, as part of its response to the city’s recent lawsuit.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts