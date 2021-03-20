Public service runs through family hit hard by COVID-19 in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Public service runs through the late Richard Watterson Sr.’s family.

For starters, his third wife, the late Barbara “Bobbie” Love Watterson, spent years working at Johnson City’s Housing Authority and, later, Carver Recreation Center.

“She was on the board of everything,” Gail said in early March, her hand broadly sweeping the air on the last word. “She was involved in the community.”

The late Bernice Horton, Richard Sr.’s former wife and the mother of Gail, Gregory and Ricky (as well as a deceased sister, Elaine), was a nurse at Kingsport’s Holston Valley Medical Center.

For two decades, Ricky was a deputy for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

And Charles “Buzzy” Love was beloved for the summer youth basketball camps he ran in Kingsport.

“[He was] a very humble person,” Gail said. “He never tooted his own horn, but my dad bragged about him all the time.”

But Richard Watterson Sr. was probably the most well-known public servant in the family.