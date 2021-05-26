Public reacts to proposed $2.4M greenway project

A property owner, who did not want to be identified, said, “It’ll be a cold day in a really southern place before it comes across my property on that side of the creek.”

“We don’t want to put the greenway right in your backyard, right up against your backyard,” Napier said. “We don’t want to do that.”

Only when the easements are secured can city staff begin to apply for competitive grants to help fund the project.

Although the project is projected to cost $2.4 million, Napier said Tuesday it would cost a lot more in light of rising building materials.

A comprehensive trails and greenway master plan complied in 2017 showcased 18 potential greenway projects and ranked them by priority. The Beaver Creek greenway and an over 6-mile greenway connecting the northeast side of the city called the King College Greenway were deemed a high priority.

Other attendees questioned whether expanding the two existing greenways in the city — the Mark Vance Memorial Greenway and the Wes Davis Greenway — would be more beneficial in terms of spurring other recreational activities such as biking.