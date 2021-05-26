Public reacts to proposed $2.4M greenway project

BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than 40 people gathered Tuesday night to voice their opinions on a $2.4 million greenway project that’s set to run from Bristol Motor Speedway to Rooster Front Park along Beaver Creek in Bristol, Tennessee.
Boone Hillenbrand, of McGill Associates of Knoxville, and Bristol Tennessee Director of Parks and Recreation Terry Napier traced the greenway’s proposed route and fielded questions and concerns during a public presentation at Slater Community Center.
The path, which would be paved and 10 feet wide, would be suitable for pedestrian and bike traffic and would total five miles.
Property owners who opposed the greenway’s construction raised concerns about decreased privacy, lower property values, higher crime rates, safety issues for children, trash, homeless people, wild animals and even flooding.
Both Napier and Hillenbrand explained that greenways across the country are constructed in flood plains without issue. They rebuffed claims of heightened crime by noting that, historically, crime on greenways mirrors the crime rate of the existing area.
If the proposed plan is approved by City Council, necessary easements are granted and funding is secured, the first stretch of the greenway would run north from BMS to Friendship Park.
The biggest hurdle, however, would be recreation easements on private property.
A property owner, who did not want to be identified, said, “It’ll be a cold day in a really southern place before it comes across my property on that side of the creek.”
“We don’t want to put the greenway right in your backyard, right up against your backyard,” Napier said. “We don’t want to do that.”
Only when the easements are secured can city staff begin to apply for competitive grants to help fund the project.
Although the project is projected to cost $2.4 million, Napier said Tuesday it would cost a lot more in light of rising building materials.
A comprehensive trails and greenway master plan complied in 2017 showcased 18 potential greenway projects and ranked them by priority. The Beaver Creek greenway and an over 6-mile greenway connecting the northeast side of the city called the King College Greenway were deemed a high priority.
Other attendees questioned whether expanding the two existing greenways in the city — the Mark Vance Memorial Greenway and the Wes Davis Greenway — would be more beneficial in terms of spurring other recreational activities such as biking.
“I am not opposed to the trail that you have planned and put forth as presented,” said Jason Booher, a former member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. “I understand there’s some people here (who) are impacted negatively based on the way the trail is laid out. I do think in the grand scheme of things, we’re getting the cart before the horse.”
The entire greenway, which includes nine potential phases, could be completed within five or six years in the best case scenario, Napier said.
Proponents of the greenway in attendance, who said they don’t live along the proposed route, touted economic and health benefits from the project.
“What about the ecosystem in Beaver Creek?” asked Katie Sword, a science teacher at Bristol Tennessee Middle School. “How’s it going to benefit from a greenway?”
Hillenbrand noted the city would gain access to manholes it previously did not have access to, and Napier added that trash cleanup along the trail would help as well.
“I think looking at this maybe from a different perspective of heath and recreation, of family time, fellowship and togetherness, and seeing how we can make, just like our sign says, ‘Bristol, a better place to live,” said resident Catherine Powers.
