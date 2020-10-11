Public meetings on Cedar Street construction planned

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Community members will be able to hear details of Bristol, Tennessee’s East Cedar Street construction project at two public sessions set for later this month, according to a news release from the city of Bristol, Tennessee.

During the 6 p.m. sessions Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, members of the city’s engineering staff, officials from the engineering firm of Mattern and Craig as well as representatives from Baker Construction Services Inc. will be available to provide a detailed overview of the project. Both sessions will be held in the gym of the Slater Community Center at 325 McDowell St., Bristol, Tennessee.

The road reconstruction project will occur along the 1.21-mile section of East Cedar Street that runs from Fifth Street to King College Road. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will fund $7.19 million of the project’s cost, and the city will use $1.49 million from general obligation bonds it had issued in 2015 and $381,088 from its general fund to pay for its share.

Those traveling along East Cedar Street can expect to see construction activity beginning later this month.