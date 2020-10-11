 Skip to main content
Public meetings on Cedar Street construction planned
East Cedar Street Project

Details of a major construction project that will result in significant improvements to a 1.2-mile stretch of Bristol, Tennessee’s East Cedar Street will be shared with community members during a pair of public sessions set for Tuesday, Oct. 20, and Tuesday, Oct. 27.

 BHC FILE/EARL NEIKIRK

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Community members will be able to hear details of Bristol, Tennessee’s East Cedar Street construction project at two public sessions set for later this month, according to a news release from the city of Bristol, Tennessee.

During the 6 p.m. sessions Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, members of the city’s engineering staff, officials from the engineering firm of Mattern and Craig as well as representatives from Baker Construction Services Inc. will be available to provide a detailed overview of the project. Both sessions will be held in the gym of the Slater Community Center at 325 McDowell St., Bristol, Tennessee.

The road reconstruction project will occur along the 1.21-mile section of East Cedar Street that runs from Fifth Street to King College Road. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will fund $7.19 million of the project’s cost, and the city will use $1.49 million from general obligation bonds it had issued in 2015 and $381,088 from its general fund to pay for its share.

Those traveling along East Cedar Street can expect to see construction activity beginning later this month.

The project includes widening of both lanes to 12 feet and adding 5-foot-wide sidewalks along both sides of the roadway. Additional turn lanes will be added where the street intersects with Fifth Street and Virginia Avenue. The alterations will also be made to the intersections of Georgia Avenue and Kentucky Avenue to increase the distance motorists can see incoming vehicles. Lastly, the S-curve located between Golf Street and Halverstadt Drive will be realigned to lessen the curvature of the road.

Both meetings also will be recorded and posted on the city’s YouTube channel. Additionally, up-to-date information regarding traffic detours and other project updates will be posted online at www.bristoltn.org/EastCedar throughout the duration of the project.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

