Public invited to final walk-through of Vance Middle School
BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The public is invited to a final walk-through of Vance Middle School on Monday, May 24.

The school opened in 1959. Tours are being offered one last time prior to the opening of the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School on Aug. 2. Vance will be open Monday from 3-5 p.m., when members of the public can walk the halls and reminisce about the many memories shared with classmates, teachers, coworkers, or other special friends throughout the years, according to a news release from the school system.

Visitors should use the main entrance. Public parking is available at the tennis courts or at Tennessee High School. Limited spaces are also available in front of the building for those requiring closer parking.

