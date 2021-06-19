Public invited to discuss air quality issues with Bristol, Va., officials Tuesday

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia city staff and consultants working on the city’s landfill will hold a meeting with the public about the odor and air pollution issues late Tuesday afternoon, according to City Manager and City Attorney Randy Eads.

The meeting will happen at 5:15 p.m. in the council chambers before the City Council’s meeting, Eads said in a post to the Bristol City-VA/TN Air Pollution Community Page, a public Facebook group focused on the air quality problems. The city manager said that due to unexpected travel, he isn’t sure whether he’ll be able to make the meeting.

Tuesday also marks the end of a round of air sampling the Environmental Protection Agency said it has been conducting in various parts of the community where complaints have been reported. In a fact sheet about the sampling, which Eads also posted to the Facebook group, the agency said it’s currently testing for hydrogen sulfide, volatile organic compounds (or VOCs), oxygen and ammonia.

“Upon completion of the data collection period, EPA will provide the data to [the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)] to assist in evaluating if the odors contain hazardous substances and if they pose a risk to human health,” the EPA said in the fact sheet.

“Once the data has been reviewed and evaluated, it will be made available to the public,” the agency said. “ATSDR will be available to answer health-related questions. EPA will work closely with the agencies to determine if additional investigation is needed.”