Public comment sought for reenergizing Virginia economy
Public comment sought for reenergizing Virginia economy

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is holding a public listening session June 8 to receive comments from the public on ways to better diversify the economy of Southwest Virginia.

The department will accept comments in person during the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the Goodloe Center at Mountain Empire Community College. It will also accept comments virtually during and after the meeting and through the mail.

Those wishing to watch the meeting virtually can go online to https://covaconf.webex.com/covaconf/onstage/g.php?MTID=e81d7b6a6ad8bd25df7d3b0e3d0f54283. Comments will be accepted through Sept. 30. Two more listening sessions will be announced at a later date.

In April, Gov. Northam signed legislation that repealed the Coal Employment and Production Incentive Tax Credit and the Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit. The legislation also directed DMME to lead a work group and provide a report to the General Assembly as to how the commonwealth can provide economic transition support to the coalfield region. Public comment gathered from listening sessions will be used in the final report.

