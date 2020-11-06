Psychiatrist in Wise pleads guilty to health care fraud

Uzma Ehtesham, 52, waived her right to be indicted. She was accused of fraudulently billing Virginia Medicaid and Medicare $500,000. From 2010-2016, she billed for individual office visits when she often saw patients in groups of two to four. Additionally, she billed for extensive and costly office visits when she was conducting them for five to six minutes, according to the release. Court documents show Ehtesham was seeing more than 50 patients per day.