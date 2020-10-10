Protest in Bristol unconfirmed

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Recent social media posts indicate that a peaceful protest against police brutality will be held this afternoon at the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, but an official with the organization said Friday she had no knowledge of such an event.

The flyers state that a protest, “Blue Lives Do Not Exist: A Protest on Police Brutality,” will be held at 1:30 p.m. by the New Panther Initiative, a Johnson City-based organization affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

One flyer posted several days ago on the Reddit page r/tri cities states that protesters should gather at 1:30 p.m. in “Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, TN,” although that park is in Bristol, Virginia. On Wednesday, another post on Facebook states that protesters should gather at the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, which is in Bristol, Tennessee. Both flyers said organizers would caravan protesters from Founder’s Park in Johnson City to Bristol.

However, in an emailed statement, Kathy Waugh, CEO of the YWCA told the Bristol Herald Courier that she had no knowledge of such an event.