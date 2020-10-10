Protest in Bristol unconfirmed

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Recent social media posts indicate that a peaceful protest against police brutality will be held this afternoon at the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, but an official with the organization said Friday she had no knowledge of such an event.
The flyers state that a protest, “Blue Lives Do Not Exist: A Protest on Police Brutality,” will be held at 1:30 p.m. by the New Panther Initiative, a Johnson City-based organization affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.
One flyer posted several days ago on the Reddit page r/tri cities states that protesters should gather at 1:30 p.m. in “Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, TN,” although that park is in Bristol, Virginia. On Wednesday, another post on Facebook states that protesters should gather at the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, which is in Bristol, Tennessee. Both flyers said organizers would caravan protesters from Founder’s Park in Johnson City to Bristol.
However, in an emailed statement, Kathy Waugh, CEO of the YWCA told the Bristol Herald Courier that she had no knowledge of such an event.
“We have not been contacted by any individuals or organizations asking to use the YWCA for the purposes of a protest,” Waugh said. “As a nonprofit organization serving multiple stakeholders, our facility and grounds are often in use for our own community outreach programs. Because of this, it is our long-standing policy to turn down outside requests for use of the property, regardless of an organization’s purpose or affiliation.”
Additionally, Maj. Matt Austin with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department told the Herald Courier that those at the department have heard rumors that an event may occur, but the department could not confirm or deny whether it would happen.
Representatives of the New Panthers Initiative were not immediately available for comment Friday.
The post on Reddit states the protest is being held in response to a Blue Lives Matter rally that “aims to silence the movement for black liberation and civil rights.”
On Wednesday, the Bristol Virginia Republican Committee canceled a pro-police rally it planned for this afternoon because of concerns about potential violence. In a Facebook post, the committee said that organizers found out counter protests were planned by regional groups, but those groups were not named.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
