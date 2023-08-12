BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — In what became a heated argument during a work session on Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission discussed a proposed resolution to increase pay for uniformed employees of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

County Commissioner Gary Stidham, who sponsored the resolution, explained that as other police departments in the region have given raises to their officers and attracted new recruits, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has been left behind.

“We’re behind the eight-ball now, we’re one of the lowest paying counties, and right now, the applicant pool for law enforcement is a very small pool,” Stidham said.

Several Commissioners shared their frustration, pointing out that the commission has only just recently passed the county budget for fiscal 2023-24.

Stidham explained that the county passed its budget early, and it wasn’t until after that other counties presented their budgets, which included increases in pay for law enforcement.

“We passed our budget earlier than everyone in our surrounding area, and unbeknownst to us, they gave a lot of pay raises in their budgets for their police departments, sheriff’s departments,” Stidham said.

Commissioner Dwight King stressed that Sheriff Jeff Cassidy should have seen this coming.

“Here, we worked through our budget. Here we got down, we passed it,” King said. “The sheriff ought to have seen this coming. He’s talking to sheriffs in the area. Everybody’s in the same boat.”

King also highlighted that it would be unfair to give one set of county employees a raise and not give other employees the same.

“Everybody is as just important as the next guy,” he said.

Commissioner Mark Ireson expressed his concern that the commission might be overstepping its role by telling an elected official, in this case, the sheriff, what they need.

“We’re doing this backwards. This really is not our responsibility and our job,” Ireson said. “They were voted in. They’ve got a job to do. The biggest part of their job is their budget and their finance and what they are asking for.”

“I would love to help, but I don’t want to micromanage them,” He said.

The proposed resolution will be presented to the Sullivan County Budget Committee at its Aug. 30 meeting.