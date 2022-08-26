 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposed committee would facilitate development along 394 corridor

Bristol Tennessee officials are looking for ways to further development the property along the Highway 394 corridor.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Plans are in the works to form a committee to plan for future development along part of the 394 corridor in Bristol, Tennessee.

Developers eyeing potential projects along the section of S.R. 394 from U.S. 421 to Highway 11-E have been hindered, given its controlled access designation, which has led to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) denying new connections.  

“This section of Highway 394 is controlled access, so if somebody makes a request to TDOT for some sort of access onto Highway 394, the answer they get is, ‘No,’” Cherith Young, the city’s director of community development, said at Tuesday’s City Council work session. 

City staff brought up the issue with TDOT staff in July, and are now proposing the creation of a Corridor Management Agreement (CMA) to allow for future access. A CMA “is a collaborative agreement among multiple communities or agencies that addresses the development, management, and operations of a state-owned roadway corridor,” Young wrote in a recent development services memorandum. 

Producing a CMA begins with establishing an advisory committee to form a corridor management plan. The corridor management committee would consist of city, county and state representatives.

Once the committee forms a plan, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council and Sullivan County Commission will be presented a CMA, which “represents the formal ratification of the corridor management plan among the jurisdictions and agencies responsible for its implementation,” Young wrote in the memo.  

“This would be a process to hopefully open up that corridor for some smart growth and some connected projects that we really do need in terms of housing and future development,” Young said Tuesday.  

According to the city memo, the plan would include visions and goals for the corridor, objectives, strategies and public and stakeholder involvement. A resolution formally seeking to establish the committee is expected to go before City Council for a vote in September. 

