Pro-choice protestors make their views known in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. – A group of protesters with pro-choice signs gathered across the street from the Abingdon Virginia Visitors Center Wednesday to express concerns over the recent United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

For Joey Herron, one of the protest organizers, it was important to bring their message to the public in order to start a conversation and show that despite Abingdon, Virginia being a small town, there are different opinions regarding the Supreme Court's decision.

"I feel like there's a lot of people that are just blindly following what their family tells them, and if they don't see that there's other people in town that support them, like, especially younger generations, they may not start forming the opinions of their own," Herron said. "I hope at least somebody goes back today at least thinking about another opinion or thinking about it from another viewpoint."

The Supreme Court's decision to send questions of abortion rights back to the states, has sparked a series of pro-choice and pro-life manifestations across the United States, with advocates on both sides taking to the streets either to express concerns or support.

Herron explained he helped organize the Abingdon VA We Won't Go Back protest at the last minute.

"It was kind of a thrown-together thing, and I didn't expect, I wasn't sure what was going to happen today,” he said. “I just felt like we should try something, so this is our step one."

Before arriving to protest Herron and his fellow protesters were feeling anxious about the reaction they would get from passersby.

“I think we all agreed that we were going to get yelled at more than the support that we have found so far,” Herron said. “My anxiety level has gone down since we got here, I feel like there's more support in the town than people think there is, and I just want people to know that on the other side.”

As the day progressed and the traffic at the intersection of Cummings Street and Lee Highway flowed, the protesters were energized as they received a steady stream of car honks and thumbs up in support from drivers, as well as vocal criticism from drivers who disagreed with their viewpoint.

