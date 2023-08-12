WISE, Va. — Pro-Art has unveiled plans for its 47th season, kicking off with the annual High Knob Outdoor Fest Downtown Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 4 to 9 p.m. in downtown Norton.

A wide range of programming is on tap this year, from the Boilermaker Jazz Band to South Korean Folk Fusion, Swing Bands, the deft harmonies of a historic vocal ensemble from England, some Latin Salsa, a Blues Fusion act, and a Mexilachian band, along with familiar favorites from the Barter Theatre, Richmond Ballet, Symphony of the Mountains and Dave Eggar.

Pro-Art is also bringing back Chao Tian, the dulcimer player from Project Locrea, a favorite amongst concerts last spring. Chao will be joined by Grammy award-winning American Roots artists Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer in a national concert tour from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation exploring the relationship between music from China and Appalachia, two regions in which the dulcimer is highly influential.

“I’m really excited for the wide range of programming we’ve planned for this year,” said Pro-Art Executive Director Michael McNulty. “Artistic expression offers humanity that rare experience which enjoins awe with humility, power with wisdom. So, we hope you’ll consider turning off the TV and putting down your phone and doing as Ray Bradbury advised, ‘Stuff your eyes with wonder!’”

Explore the complete schedule of events and buy season tickets at proartva.org. Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $20, while a season ticket to 30 performances can be purchased for $40—less than $2 per show! Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 47th season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520.

To receive show announcements or a season brochure, subscribe to Pro-Art’s email or mailing list at proartva.org or call the office at (276) 376-4520.

The High Knob Outdoor Fest Downtown Festival is a weeklong celebration (Aug. 10-19) highlighting the High Knob Region’s abundant outdoor adventures; offering trips, activities, and presentations focused on getting more people outdoors.

The festival will close out with a celebration in downtown Norton featuring outdoor and artisan vendors, food trucks, craft beer and wine, outdoor activities, demos, and live music by Empty Bottle String Band (4 p.m.), Honey Magpie (5:30 p.m.), Rare Fiction (7 p.m.), and Alpine Motel (8:30 p.m.). This event is free and open to the public. Learn more at highknoboutdoorfest.com.

Pro-Art makes accessibility to programming its primary mission with among the lowest ticket prices in the nation and all students are admitted free.