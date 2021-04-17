 Skip to main content
Principal of closing Blountville schools to head Central Heights Elementary
B Olinger

Becky Olinger

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of Blountville Elementary and Middle School, which will close at the end of this school year, will be the next principal of Central Heights Elementary School in Blountville, according to a statement from Sullivan County Schools.

Becky Olinger has served as principal of Blountville Elementary and Middle since 2014, according to the statement. Olinger will start as Central Heights Elementary’s new principal July 1.

“I am so grateful for the privilege to work with the Central Heights staff, students and families,” Olinger said in the statement. “I look forward to joining in on the opportunities they provide for their students. I know we will continue to do great things. Go Mustangs!”

