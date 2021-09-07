Preston Holmes of Damascus finds beekeeping gives him a purpose after a stroke

His beekeeping skills really started to soar during his third season. Holmes increased his bee colonies by learning how to catch wild bee swarms with traps. His friends also taught him how to split a bee colony by taking a portion of an established colony and transferring the hive to create two colonies.

“I’ve never had to buy bees since,” he said.

For a man who had never worked with bees until just a few years ago, Holmes may be getting a reputation for producing some of the best honey around. He named his small business Holmes Hives.

The beekeeper estimates he will collect more than 30 gallons of honey this season with more to harvest in the next few weeks.

He rents his beehives to a local pumpkin grower to help with pollination of the crop.

The life lessons he’s learned from beekeeping have helped to calm his spirit and give him hope, he said.

“Beekeeping has helped me to concentrate and focus my mind. My mind used to wander from one thing to another.”

He’s also fascinated by the culture of the honeybees — the role of the honeybee and the worker bees.