Preliminary damage assessments of Buchanan flooding to be completed Friday

Preliminary damage assessments, which will determine the potential for federal assistance, are occurring this week in Buchanan County, two weeks after raging floodwaters tore through portions of the county.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Small Business Administration, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Buchanan County officials will jointly conduct the assessments and data that will be used to determine the potential for seeking federal assistance, according to a written statement.

The joint assessment for individual assistance began July 27 and the joint assessment for public assistance will begin July 28 and end July 29. These assessments do not imply or guarantee federal assistance, but is a required step in the process.

VDEM requested the federal assessments on behalf of the county based on initial damage assessments it completed after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in portions of the county, along with power outages and impacts to roads and other infrastructure late at night on July 12 and the early morning hours of July 13.

The state’s preliminary assessment determined 30 homes and six commercial properties were destroyed, 31 homes and six businesses have major damage and 69 other homes and five other businesses had either minor damage or were affected.

Additionally the county’s water system received significant damage, impacting service for thousands, and portions of about a dozen rural roads were damaged. At least one roadway remains closed due to bridge damage. The county also incurred significant costs for response and recovery operations.

Appalachian Power reported one electric substation in the flood zone was a total loss.

The state has not yet released any cost estimates of the damages.

“As a result of these damages and costs, the commonwealth has requested individual assistance and public assistance joint preliminary damage assessments to be conducted jointly with FEMA. These assessments will help to determine the extent of the disaster and the impact on individuals and public facilities. From this data, the commonwealth will determine if the criteria is met for a Presidential Disaster Declaration,” according to the statement.

The county, VDEM, American Red Cross and other agencies continue to provide assistance to those displaced by the flooding and its aftermath.

For more information on the damage assessment process, please visit How a Disaster Gets Declared | FEMA.gov