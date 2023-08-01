Electric service was restored to a majority of Appalachian Power customers by Monday afternoon, but more than 2,500 remained in the dark following two rounds of violent weekend thunderstorms.

The company said a majority of those customers were expected to have service fully restored by late Monday except in areas around Scott County and Sullivan County, which suffered more severe weekend storm damage.

Heavy thunderstorms ripped through the region on Friday night and again on Saturday, disrupting service for nearly 70,000 Appalachian Power customers in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and southern West Virginia, according to the company.

“Crews have restored service to more than 95 percent of customers affected by the storms,” according to a Monday written statement. “Most customers still without service are in the Kingsport, Tennessee, and Gate City, Virginia, areas, where a strong line of damaging storms struck Saturday evening.

“In Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia, 2,700 customers remain without service as a result of the damaging Saturday evening storms,” according to the statement. “Most customers without service from the weekend storms should have service restored by tonight … Restoration may extend further in isolated instances where extensive repairs are needed.”

On Monday afternoon, about 1,200 customers in Sullivan and Hawkins counties were shown without power, according to the provider’s online outage map.

Most customers in Abingdon and Washington County were back online by midday Monday.

More than 2,300 workers assisted with service restoration throughout the weekend, and 1,000 are now concentrated in areas where repairs are still needed, according to the company.

The trouble began on Friday evening when a line of strong thunderstorms, with wind gusts of more than 60 mph, moved through the Mountain Empire, disrupting service for more than 52,000 customers.

By Saturday morning, Appalachian reported more than 800 line workers and damage assessors from other states joined local employees and contractors. In addition, another 700 workers were brought in to clear trees and limbs so line crews can access damaged areas and make repairs.

A second round of strong storms raced through the region Saturday afternoon and evening, knocking out power to an additional 17,000. By that point, power had been restored to 30,000 with more than 20,000 without power, according to Appalachian Power.

“The storms brought down 550 spans of power lines and broke more than 100 poles, mostly as a result of contact from falling limbs and trees,” according to a company statement on Sunday evening.

By Sunday morning service had been restored to about 51,000 customers, with about 4,900 in East Tennessee and 3,000 in Southwest Virginia still without service. That number was reduced to a combined 3,100 by Sunday evening.

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts.

To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.