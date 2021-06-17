 Skip to main content
Pound, Virginia, man sentenced for illegally selling firearms
Pound, Virginia, man sentenced for illegally selling firearms

POUND, Va. — A Pound, Virginia, man who illegally sold firearms without a license was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in prison.

James Michael Boggs, 66, pleaded guilty in March to one count of willfully engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began an investigation of firearm sales at the Indian Mountain Trade Center in 2019 to identify and monitor individuals who appeared to be in the business of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license. Investigators said they saw Boggs, and others, regularly selling firearms to attendees, the release states.

