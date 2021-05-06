 Skip to main content
Pound man to serve 20 years for child's death
Pound man to serve 20 years for child's death

WISE, Va. — A Pound man — who has been now been convicted in connection with the deaths of his two infant children — will serve an additional 20 years in prison, according to the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Franklin Len Mullins, 49, was convicted Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and neglect and unlawful wounding. He was already serving two years and six months in connection with the death of another child. The children were twins.

The first child died June 2, 2015, at age two months and 22 days from an E. coli infection, Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said. In that case, Mullins was convicted of child abuse and neglect.

The second child’s death occurred on Aug. 17, 2015. At that time, investigators responded to the Mullins residence after they received an emergency report of an unresponsive 5-month-old with possible seizures.

The child later died from blunt force head trauma and brain injuries. Slemp said Mullins later admitted that he was the only one caring for the child during the time the infant suffered injuries but denied physically harming the baby.

Mullins remains in the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield and is awaiting transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

