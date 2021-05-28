Pound man arraigned; Norton officers cleared in shooting

Slemp said he has already found that Buckland’s actions were not justified and constituted various criminal violations, which are pending in court.

When an individual threatens officers with death or serious bodily harm and inflicts serious bodily harm upon one of the officers, they acted in an appropriate manner, Slemp said. The prosecutor and the city have concluded their investigation and recommend that both officers return to duty as soon as they are medically able to do so.

Slemp said the investigation was based on body-worn camera footage of both officers, the officers’ voluntary written statements and witness statements.

In Virginia, all citizens, including law enforcement, have the right to defend themselves when attacked, Slemp said.

When a suspect poses a threat of serious physical harm, either to an officer or others, it is legally permissible for the officer to use deadly force to prevent harm to himself or others and to prevent escape, he added.