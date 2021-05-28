Pound man arraigned; Norton officers cleared in shooting

A Pound, Virginia, man wounded earlier this month in a shooting that also injured Norton’s police chief has been arraigned while the chief — cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting — continues to recover.
James Dyer Buckland, 36, appeared in Wise County General District Court on Wednesday to face charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The case has been rescheduled for a preliminary hearing July 9.
Chief James Lane was responding to a 911 call about a shoplifter at the Norton Commons Shopping Center when he encountered a man who began shooting into his vehicle, striking the chief, the Virginia State Police previously stated. Lane returned fire. Another Norton officer, Sgt. Jason McConnell, who had just arrived on scene, also fired at the man, the VSP said.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said in a letter to VSP that his office conducted an independent review of the shooting. Criminal charges will not be filed against the officers who discharged their weapons, he said.
“To be clear, I have concluded that the officers involved in the shooting, namely Chief James Lane and Sgt. Jason McConnell were justified in their actions,” Slemp wrote. “They acted in an appropriate manner in accordance with the laws of Virginia.”
Slemp said he has already found that Buckland’s actions were not justified and constituted various criminal violations, which are pending in court.
When an individual threatens officers with death or serious bodily harm and inflicts serious bodily harm upon one of the officers, they acted in an appropriate manner, Slemp said. The prosecutor and the city have concluded their investigation and recommend that both officers return to duty as soon as they are medically able to do so.
Slemp said the investigation was based on body-worn camera footage of both officers, the officers’ voluntary written statements and witness statements.
In Virginia, all citizens, including law enforcement, have the right to defend themselves when attacked, Slemp said.
When a suspect poses a threat of serious physical harm, either to an officer or others, it is legally permissible for the officer to use deadly force to prevent harm to himself or others and to prevent escape, he added.
“The officers were justified as self defense and defense of others,” Slemp wrote. “Furthermore, under the standard which applies specifically to law enforcement officers, Buckland posed a threat of serious physical harm to the officers, the amount of force used was reasonable and not excessive to the threat, and reasonable apprehension of imminent danger came from Buckland’s various actions.”
Lane and Buckland were discharged from the hospital the week following the shooting. Lane’s wife said her husband was transferred to inpatient rehabilitation.